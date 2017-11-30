Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How Important is Ingesting Clean Video to Reducing Latency?

NASA's Lee Erickson explains the value of ingesting a clean signal into an encoder to reducing latency after output.

Watch the full panel discussion from Live Streaming Summit, Latency Still Sucks! So What Can You Do About It?, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Lee Erickson: We're constantly testing encoders to see how quickly can the encoder from the ingest point put it out. We're also testing how much buffering or how much can we do to the video inside of the encoder before it comes out. But before it even gets to that, we've done a huge study with PQI analysis, which is a high-end video analysis, to tell you what kind of noises are ingested in the video before and after to see what kind of damage encoders are doing to it. We've noticed that the cleaner the video we put in, that there's less noise on the outside. So, we try to do things, like we use HDR and 10-bit 4:2:2 video, because it's the noise, the static that you see in the shots, or the chromic aberrations where it's not really red, and it's not really green, it's not really blue, but it's trying to figure out what the encode is.

We're finding out that all the way down to the lenses that are put on the cameras that are on the Space Station, there gone through this rigorous test so that we’re not putting all this extra noise and the video is as clean as it possible, and that the transport mechanism that we're using to get it from space down to the ground and to the encoders, that whole process is looked at every other day and there's a team that just sits there and does that, and says, "How can we improve the signal from the Space Station to this encoder?" We're noticing that the cleaner the signal is coming into the encoder, the less the encoder has to work, the quicker it puts the packets out.

Also, on the other end, if you've got a clean video signal going out and your packets are really clean, the CDN people like those because it's a constant bitrate that they're having to deal with. It's not a huge up and down in the bitrate. It helps to just start the whole process with clean video, is what we're seeing, in our tests.

