Facebook Launches App and Website for Independent Video Creators

With an app that gives live streams a more produced look and a website full of helpful tips, Facebook hopes to attract video creation talent.

In its latest move to take the lead from YouTube, Facebook has created an app and website to support independent video creators. The app will help them create spontaneous live videos, view metrics, and read messages.

With the Facebook Creator app, people going live will be able to add intros, openers, and outros to their streams, giving a more professional and branded appearance. They can interact with viewers using custom stickers and use frames to give a consistent look to their efforts.

A tab in the app organizes fan correspondences from Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger into a unified inbox. The app includes camera effects and lets creators cross-post their work onto other platforms, such as posting pictures to Facebook Stories. Included metrics let creators view stats on their videos and fans. One thing creators won't find are monetization options, with no abilities here to add ads or even a tip jar. The app is now available for iOS and should come to Android in the next few months.

Besides the app, Facebook has created a website for creators, but this is more information-driven. The site offers lessons on improving the look of videos and learning new skills. Creators can also apply to test out new features and skills.

"We are just getting started, and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with creators to make their experience on Facebook even better," wrote Chris Hatfield, Facebook's product manager for video, in a blog post.

