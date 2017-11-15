Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Philo Launches a Sports-Free Lower Priced Skinny Bundle

While it offers no network or sports channels, the $16 per month price is attractive, and comes with an on-demand library and cloud DVR.

Philo shows that when streaming services ditch sports channels, they really can drive prices down. The company launched a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service yesterday that offers 37 channels for $16 per month, or 46 channels for $20 per month. Subscribers are able to stream to three different devices at the same time, pull from an on-demand library, and store all the content they want with a 30-day unlimited DVR.

Channels in the base package include A&E, AMC, BBC America, Comedy Central, IFC, MTV, Food Network, History, Viceland, and more. Subscribers can watch any show that's aired in the past three days, pause live programs, and jump back to the program's start. The service is available on Roku, iOS devices, and web browsers, with additional platforms to come.

Two things subscribers won't find are broadcast and sports. That could be a smart move. While many people turn away from pay TV subscriptions because they don't want to pay for sports channels they never watch, other skinny bundles include sports in their basic lineups. When those services are combined with some mix of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, the monthly bill is around the same as pay TV.

Philo started in 2010 as a service providing streaming channels to universities. It's raised $25 million in funding from investors including A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Scripps Networks, and Viacom.

The company plans to introduce social features that will let subscribers share their finds with friends and family, and watch shows together.

