Ooyala Updates Live Video Service With Uptime Guarantee

Publishers can be assured of 99.95 percent live video uptime, says Ooyala, which has created an operation center for 24/7 monitoring.

One popular theme at video conferences is that streamed video won't be competitive with broadcast until it delivers the same reliability. Online video platform Ooyala is trying to bring that level of quality to its Ooyala Live service with enhancements announced today. Publishers can take advantage of Ooyala's new managed services division, where Ooyala will run the entire live operation end-to-end, and guarantee 99.95 percent uptime. Managed services will also provide system training, channel setup and management, real-time monitoring, and quality reports showing metrics for service and viewer experience.

As part of the effort, Ooyala has created the Ooyala Live Network Operation Center (NOC) which monitors live streams around the clock and fixes problems before they interrupt the viewing experience. A new high availability (HA) option creates a multi-region auto-failover channel just in case anything happens to the primary channel. Finally, Ooyala promises low latency for live video, although it doesn't give a number for what that means, and lets publishers block steams by ZIP code.

“We’re seeing growing demand from some of our largest television and media customers for premium live features like those we’re introducing today because they want to provide an optimal viewing experience to consumers wherever they are, and on whatever device," says Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala.

