Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Starz, YouTube Red Enter Top 10 for OTT Subscriptions: Parks

The OTT market is booming, as 69% of broadband households now have a subscription, and many subscribe to 3 or more services.

Page 1

The latest tally of the most popular over-the-top (OTT) video services in the U.S. has been released by the researchers at Parks Associates, and it shows Starz and YouTube Red making big moves. Neither service was in the top 10 last year, but they now come in at 6 (Starz) and 7 (YouTube Red).

If 2 services entered the top 10, that means 2 fell out. WWE Network and Crunchyroll fell off the list.

The top spots are held by Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, and MLB.TV, just as they were last year, in the same order. Notable moves include Sling TV falling from 6 to 10, and HBO Now jumping from 7 to 5.

Here's the complete top 10 for 2017:

Netflix Amazon Video (Amazon Prime) Hulu (SVOD) MLB.TV HBO Now Starz YouTube Red Showtime CBS All Access Sling TV

As the OTT market matures, Parks points out that operators and OTT services increasingly work together on bundled offerings and promotions. One-third of U.S. homes with broadband connectivity subscribe to multiple streaming services. The total market includes over 200 video services.

“All of the top services in the U.S. market are rapidly adding subscribers, and we are seeing the market overall continue to grow," says Brett Sappington, senior director of research for Parks Associates. "Over the past year, we have seen the number of U.S. broadband households subscribing to OTT video services jump from 63 percent to 69 percent. At the same time, the number of households with 3 or more subscriptions has also increased. So, more money is flowing into the market overall and into services beyond Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.”

For comparison, see Parks Associates' lists from 2016 and 2015.

Page 1