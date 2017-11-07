Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

YouTube Introduces SDK for Spatial Audio on Mobile and Desktop

With its latest software development kit, Resonance Audio, YouTube makes immersive video environments even more convincing.

Page 1

Helping video creators improve the sound on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 360º videos played on desktops and mobile devices, YouTube has released the Resonance Audio software development kit (SDK). Derived from technology found in the Google VR Audio SDK, Resonance Audio helps create a rich sonic environment.

The SDK goes beyond simply indicating the direction sounds originate from. For one thing, it controls volume depending on how the viewer is positioned. In a blog post, YouTube product manager Eric Mauskopf notes that people standing in front of a guitar player hear the music louder than those standing behind the same player. Also, the guitar sounds louder when the viewer faces it as opposed to having his or her back turned. The SDK recreates all those small changes.

"The SDK uses highly optimized digital signal processing algorithms based on higher order Ambisonics to spatialize hundreds of simultaneous 3D sound sources, without compromising audio quality, even on mobile," Mauskopf writes.

The Resonance Audio SDK works with Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems, and integrates with Unity, Unreal Engine, FMOD, Wwise, and DAWs. Developers can visit the SDK's GitHub page for downloads, and the Resonance Audio site for additional info.

Page 1