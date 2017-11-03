The 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Winners
289 nominees. More than 37,000 votes. 31 winners. Read on to find out who took home this year's coveted Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
The Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards has grown along with the industry. Back when we first gave the awards in 2007, we had 16 categories, in which 120 nominations were submitted. In 2017, we’ve got 31 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer editorial purviews, and a total of 289 nominees.
This year’s contest drew more than 37,000 votes. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the winners and two runners-up in each category. Many of the names are familiar, event perhaps expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows.
We announced the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, and we present them for posterity here. Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to all the voters who participated. A special thanks to the sponsors of this year’s awards—DVEO, LiveU, Teradek, Harmonic, and Magewell.
Analytics Platform
Winner: Conviva Experience Insights
Runners-Up:
Nice People at Work YOUBORA Infinity
Ericsson Integrated Video Insights
Capture Hardware
Winner: Magewell USB Capture Plus
Runners-Up:
Epiphan Video AV.io 4K
Osprey Video 827e
Cellular Bonding Solution
Winner: Teradek Bond
Runners-Up:
LiveU LU600 HEVC
TVU Networks TVU One
Closed Captioning Solution
Winner: Telestream Caption Maker
Runners-Up:
3Play Media Closed Captioning and Transcription
EEG Falcon
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services
Winner: Amazon Web Services Elastic Transcoder
Runners-Up:
IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Harmonic VOS and VOS 360 Solutions
Content Delivery Network
Winner: Akamai
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services AWS Cloudfront
Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network
DRM/Access Control Service Provider
Winner: Verimatrix MultiRights OTT Plus
Runners-Up:
castLabs DRMtoday
NexGuard File Delivery
Education Video Platform
Winner: Kaltura Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Discover Video DEVOS
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Encoding Hardware
Winner: Haivision Makito X H.264/HEVC Encoder Series
Runners-Up:
Telestream Lightspeed Live Streaming
NewTek/Wowza MediaDS
Encoding Software
Winner: Haivision KB Encoder/Transcoder
Runners-Up:
Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro
Bitmovin Video Encoding
End-to-End Workflow Solution
Winner: IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Runners-Up:
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service
Haivison Video Cloud
Enterprise Video Platform
Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Discover Video DEVOS
Panopto Video Platform
Field Recorders/Monitors
Winner: Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio Mini
Runners-Up:
Atomos Shogun Flame
AJA Ki Pro Quad
Live Streaming Platform
Winner: IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Runners-Up:
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service
DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Service
Media & Entertainment Video Platform
Winner: JW Player JW Publish
Runners-Up:
IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment
Comcast Technology Solutions Multi-Channel Publishing Platform
Media Server
Winner: Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine
Runners-Up:
Unified Streaming Unified Origin
EvoStream Media Server
Mobile Device Video Production Solution
Winner: Teradek Live:Air Action
Runners-Up:
Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK
Padcaster
OTT Platform for MSO and MVPD
Winner: IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment
Runners-Up:
Akamai Media Services
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Service
Portable Live Streaming Appliance (Less Than $7000)
Winner: Blackmagic Design Web Presenter
Runners-Up:
Telestream Wirecast Gear
SlingStudio
Portable Live Streaming Appliance (More Than $7000)
Winner: NewTek TriCaster TC1
Runners-Up:
Haivision KB Mini HEVC Encoder/Transcoder
Epiphan Video Pearl 2
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
Winner: Sony Electronics SRG-360SHE
Runners-Up:
PTZOptics PTZ Camera
Panasonic AW-HE130
Quality of Service (QoS)/Quality of Experience (QoE) Solution
Winner: Verizon Digital Media Services Smartplay
Runners-Up:
Touchstream 24x7 Proactive Live Stream Monitoring
Cedexis Buffer Killer
Small/Medium Business Video Platform
Winner: JW Player JW Publish
Runners-Up:
DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Services
Kaltura Enterprise Media Management
Stream Stitching/Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution
Winner: AWS Elemental Delta
Runners-Up:
Verizon Digital Media Services Server-Side Ad Insertion
Brightcove Server-Side Ad Insertion
Video Optimization Solution
Winner: Harmonic EyeQ Real-Time Video Content Aware Compression Solution
Runners-Up:
Beamr Video
MediaMelon QBR Smart Streaming
Video Player Solution/SDK
Winner: THEO Technologies THEOplayer
Runners-Up:
JW Player
Bitmovin HTML5 Player
Video Switcher/Mixer
Winner: Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio HD and ATEM Television Studio Pro HD
Runners-Up:
vMix
Telestream Wirecast
VR/360° Camera System
Winner: GoPro Omni
Runners-Up:
Nokia OZO+
Orah 4i
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)
Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Kaltura Webcasting
MediaPlatform Webcaster
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)
Winner: Telestream Wirecast
Runners-Up:
vMix
Sling SlingStudio
Wireless Video Transmitters
Winner: Teradek Bolt
Runners-Up:
Sling SlingStudio Cameralink
Dejero EnGo
