The 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Winners

289 nominees. More than 37,000 votes. 31 winners. Read on to find out who took home this year's coveted Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

The Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards has grown along with the industry. Back when we first gave the awards in 2007, we had 16 categories, in which 120 nominations were submitted. In 2017, we’ve got 31 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer editorial purviews, and a total of 289 nominees.



This year’s contest drew more than 37,000 votes. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the winners and two runners-up in each category. Many of the names are familiar, event perhaps expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows.



We announced the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, and we present them for posterity here. Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to all the voters who participated. A special thanks to the sponsors of this year’s awards—DVEO, LiveU, Teradek, Harmonic, and Magewell.

Analytics Platform

Winner: Conviva Experience Insights

Runners-Up:

Nice People at Work YOUBORA Infinity

Ericsson Integrated Video Insights



Capture Hardware

Winner: Magewell USB Capture Plus

Runners-Up:

Epiphan Video AV.io 4K

Osprey Video 827e



Cellular Bonding Solution

Winner: Teradek Bond

Runners-Up:

LiveU LU600 HEVC

TVU Networks TVU One



Closed Captioning Solution

Winner: Telestream Caption Maker

Runners-Up:

3Play Media Closed Captioning and Transcription

EEG Falcon



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services

Winner: Amazon Web Services Elastic Transcoder

Runners-Up:

IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager

Harmonic VOS and VOS 360 Solutions



Content Delivery Network

Winner: Akamai

Runners-Up:

Amazon Web Services AWS Cloudfront

Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network



DRM/Access Control Service Provider

Winner: Verimatrix MultiRights OTT Plus

Runners-Up:

castLabs DRMtoday

NexGuard File Delivery



Education Video Platform

Winner: Kaltura Video Platform

Runners-Up:

Discover Video DEVOS

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform



Encoding Hardware

Winner: Haivision Makito X H.264/HEVC Encoder Series

Runners-Up:

Telestream Lightspeed Live Streaming

NewTek/Wowza MediaDS



Encoding Software

Winner: Haivision KB Encoder/Transcoder

Runners-Up:

Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro

Bitmovin Video Encoding



End-to-End Workflow Solution

Winner: IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager

Runners-Up:

Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service

Haivison Video Cloud



Enterprise Video Platform

Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform

Runners-Up:

Discover Video DEVOS

Panopto Video Platform



Field Recorders/Monitors

Winner: Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio Mini

Runners-Up:

Atomos Shogun Flame

AJA Ki Pro Quad



Live Streaming Platform

Winner: IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager

Runners-Up:

Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service

DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Service



Media & Entertainment Video Platform

Winner: JW Player JW Publish

Runners-Up:

IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment

Comcast Technology Solutions Multi-Channel Publishing Platform



Media Server

Winner: Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine

Runners-Up:

Unified Streaming Unified Origin

EvoStream Media Server



Mobile Device Video Production Solution

Winner: Teradek Live:Air Action

Runners-Up:

Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK

Padcaster



OTT Platform for MSO and MVPD

Winner: IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment

Runners-Up:

Akamai Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Service



Portable Live Streaming Appliance (Less Than $7000)

Winner: Blackmagic Design Web Presenter

Runners-Up:

Telestream Wirecast Gear

SlingStudio



Portable Live Streaming Appliance (More Than $7000)

Winner: NewTek TriCaster TC1

Runners-Up:

Haivision KB Mini HEVC Encoder/Transcoder

Epiphan Video Pearl 2



PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Winner: Sony Electronics SRG-360SHE

Runners-Up:

PTZOptics PTZ Camera

Panasonic AW-HE130



Quality of Service (QoS)/Quality of Experience (QoE) Solution

Winner: Verizon Digital Media Services Smartplay

Runners-Up:

Touchstream 24x7 Proactive Live Stream Monitoring

Cedexis Buffer Killer



Small/Medium Business Video Platform

Winner: JW Player JW Publish

Runners-Up:

DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Services

Kaltura Enterprise Media Management



Stream Stitching/Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Winner: AWS Elemental Delta

Runners-Up:

Verizon Digital Media Services Server-Side Ad Insertion

Brightcove Server-Side Ad Insertion



Video Optimization Solution

Winner: Harmonic EyeQ Real-Time Video Content Aware Compression Solution

Runners-Up:

Beamr Video

MediaMelon QBR Smart Streaming



Video Player Solution/SDK

Winner: THEO Technologies THEOplayer

Runners-Up:

JW Player

Bitmovin HTML5 Player



Video Switcher/Mixer

Winner: Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio HD and ATEM Television Studio Pro HD

Runners-Up:

vMix

Telestream Wirecast



VR/360° Camera System

Winner: GoPro Omni

Runners-Up:

Nokia OZO+

Orah 4i



Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform

Runners-Up:

Kaltura Webcasting

MediaPlatform Webcaster



Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Winner: Telestream Wirecast

Runners-Up:

vMix

Sling SlingStudio



Wireless Video Transmitters

Winner: Teradek Bolt

Runners-Up:

Sling SlingStudio Cameralink

Dejero EnGo

