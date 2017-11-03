Streaming Media

Register now to attend the Streaming Media West conference November 2-3 in Huntington Beach!
 
Streaming Media on Facebook Streaming Media on Twitter Streaming Media on LinkedIn Streaming Media on Google+ Streaming Media on YouTube
Sponsors

Streaming Media
Magazine

September 2017
Subscribe

Current Issue Past Issues

The 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Winners
289 nominees. More than 37,000 votes. 31 winners. Read on to find out who took home this year's coveted Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
By
Posted on November 3, 2017
Page 1
Bookmark/Share
Email PrintDigg

The Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards has grown along with the industry. Back when we first gave the awards in 2007, we had 16 categories, in which 120 nominations were submitted. In 2017, we’ve got 31 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer editorial purviews, and a total of 289 nominees.

This year’s contest drew more than 37,000 votes. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the winners and two runners-up in each category. Many of the names are familiar, event perhaps expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows.

We announced the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, and we present them for posterity here. Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to all the voters who participated. A special thanks to the sponsors of this year’s awards—DVEO, LiveU, Teradek, Harmonic, and Magewell.

Analytics Platform
Winner: Conviva Experience Insights
Runners-Up:
Nice People at Work YOUBORA Infinity
Ericsson Integrated Video Insights

Capture Hardware
Winner: Magewell USB Capture Plus
Runners-Up:
Epiphan Video AV.io 4K
Osprey Video 827e

Cellular Bonding Solution
Winner: Teradek Bond
Runners-Up:
LiveU LU600 HEVC
TVU Networks TVU One

Closed Captioning Solution
Winner: Telestream Caption Maker
Runners-Up:
3Play Media Closed Captioning and Transcription
EEG Falcon

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services
Winner: Amazon Web Services Elastic Transcoder
Runners-Up:
IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Harmonic VOS and VOS 360 Solutions

Content Delivery Network
Winner: Akamai
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services AWS Cloudfront
Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network

DRM/Access Control Service Provider
Winner: Verimatrix MultiRights OTT Plus
Runners-Up:
castLabs DRMtoday
NexGuard File Delivery

Education Video Platform
Winner: Kaltura Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Discover Video DEVOS
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform

Encoding Hardware
Winner: Haivision Makito X H.264/HEVC Encoder Series
Runners-Up:
Telestream Lightspeed Live Streaming
NewTek/Wowza MediaDS

Encoding Software
Winner: Haivision KB Encoder/Transcoder
Runners-Up:
Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro
Bitmovin Video Encoding

End-to-End Workflow Solution
Winner: IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Runners-Up:
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service
Haivison Video Cloud

Enterprise Video Platform
Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Discover Video DEVOS
Panopto Video Platform

Field Recorders/Monitors
Winner: Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio Mini
Runners-Up:
Atomos Shogun Flame
AJA Ki Pro Quad

Live Streaming Platform
Winner: IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Runners-Up:
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service
DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Service

Media & Entertainment Video Platform
Winner: JW Player JW Publish
Runners-Up:
IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment
Comcast Technology Solutions Multi-Channel Publishing Platform

Media Server
Winner: Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine
Runners-Up:
Unified Streaming Unified Origin
EvoStream Media Server

Mobile Device Video Production Solution
Winner: Teradek Live:Air Action
Runners-Up:
Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK
Padcaster

OTT Platform for MSO and MVPD
Winner: IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment
Runners-Up:
Akamai Media Services
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Service

Portable Live Streaming Appliance (Less Than $7000)
Winner: Blackmagic Design Web Presenter
Runners-Up:
Telestream Wirecast Gear
SlingStudio

Portable Live Streaming Appliance (More Than $7000)
Winner: NewTek TriCaster TC1
Runners-Up:
Haivision KB Mini HEVC Encoder/Transcoder
Epiphan Video Pearl 2

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
Winner: Sony Electronics SRG-360SHE
Runners-Up:
PTZOptics PTZ Camera
Panasonic AW-HE130

Quality of Service (QoS)/Quality of Experience (QoE) Solution
Winner: Verizon Digital Media Services Smartplay
Runners-Up:
Touchstream 24x7 Proactive Live Stream Monitoring
Cedexis Buffer Killer

Small/Medium Business Video Platform
Winner: JW Player JW Publish
Runners-Up:
DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Services
Kaltura Enterprise Media Management

Stream Stitching/Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution
Winner: AWS Elemental Delta
Runners-Up:
Verizon Digital Media Services Server-Side Ad Insertion
Brightcove Server-Side Ad Insertion

Video Optimization Solution
Winner: Harmonic EyeQ Real-Time Video Content Aware Compression Solution
Runners-Up:
Beamr Video
MediaMelon QBR Smart Streaming

Video Player Solution/SDK
Winner: THEO Technologies THEOplayer
Runners-Up:
JW Player
Bitmovin HTML5 Player

Video Switcher/Mixer
Winner: Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio HD and ATEM Television Studio Pro HD
Runners-Up:
vMix
Telestream Wirecast

VR/360° Camera System
Winner: GoPro Omni
Runners-Up:
Nokia OZO+
Orah 4i

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)
Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Kaltura Webcasting
MediaPlatform Webcaster

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)
Winner: Telestream Wirecast
Runners-Up:
vMix
Sling SlingStudio

Wireless Video Transmitters
Winner: Teradek Bolt
Runners-Up:
Sling SlingStudio Cameralink
Dejero EnGo

Page 1
SPONSORED LINKS
Unisphere Research - Delivering Certainty Through In-Depth Analysis of Enterprise Technology, IT, Marketing & Media Trends