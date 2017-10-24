Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Vimeo Announces Mevo Plus, Integration With Vimeo Live Service

Now that Vimeo's acquisition of Livestream is complete, the next-generation Mevo video camera debuts with the ability to broadcast to Vimeo Live.

One month after announcing it would acquire Livestream, Vimeo is back with a new Mevo camera, one that integrates with Vimeo's own live streaming service.

The Mevo Plus will have improved wireless streaming compared to the original thanks to a new 802.11AC Wi-Fi chip and Bluetooth 4.1 integration. It can now stream a signal 100 feet, which is over five times the range of the first-generation camera. In addition, it includes 2x2 MIMO antennas for stronger connectivity and better transmission speeds. Unlike the original, the Mevo Plus will only come in black.

Buyers can find the Mevo Plus for $499.99. Existing stock of first-generation Mevo cameras will sell for $299.99 (down from $399.99).

While Vimeo announced a live streaming service when it broke news that it would acquire Livestream, pulling the two companies together took some time. Today, Vimeo also announces that Mevo Plus, Mevo, and Studio software can stream to Vimeo Live and Livestream accounts, as well Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

"We’re thrilled to add Vimeo to our growing list of streaming destinations, and even more excited for the opportunities a deeper integration will bring following Livestream’s recent acquisition," says Phil Worthington, Livestream founder and senior vice president of research and development for video products. "Mevo Plus reflects our commitment to a truly end-to-end live streaming solution and I expect the product line to flourish as part of the Vimeo family."

When it was first released, the Livestream Mevo drew raves (including from Streaming Media Producer) for its ability to create the appearance of a multi-camera shoot with one compact 4K device. Vimeo completed its Livestream acquisition on October 18.

