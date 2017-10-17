Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

NBCU and Snap Create Studio for Mobile Video Production

The joint venture will make original series for a mobile audience. The Duplass brothers are the first to sign on, and have been given a free hand in what they create.

NBCU and Snap announced they've joined together to create a studio that will produce original series for distribution over Snapchat to mobile viewers. The as-yet unnamed studio is half owned by each company, and is located Santa Monica, California, near Snap's home in Venice and NBCU in Burbank.

Snap is opening its platform for limited distribution options, working with a select group of content creators and publishers. The studio's first deal is with filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass, who will create one or more series for the platform with episodes in the 8 to 10 minute range. This will be the first time the Duplass brothers have worked in vertical video. Their Snapchat originals are scheduled to debut in 2018.

Snap and NBCU have given the Duplass brothers a completely free hand in what they create for the platform, Mark Duplass told Variety. "They let us know in no uncertain terms, ‘You go be you,'” he said.

Snapchat has previous short-form content deals in place with ABC, BBC, the NFL, A+E, Discovery, Turner, Scripps Network, and more. NBC, as well, has previously created original content for Snapchat.

Snap went public earlier this year, with NBCU investing $500 million in the company at the time. The production studio is a separate venture from that investment. NBC will be allowed to sell advertising on content it creates for Snapchat.

