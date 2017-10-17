Streaming Media

September 2017
The List of the 100 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video in 2017
Presenting our 2017 list of the 100 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.
Posted on October 17, 2017
Our panel of 10 streaming media experts has spoken, and these are the 100 companies doing the most important and innovative work in online video today. Read our introduction to learn more about how the list was created. (Note that the Streaming Media 100 list highlights companies with headquarters in the U.S. We will announce our European Streaming Media 101 on our Streaming Media Europe site in November.)

1 Beyond

1BEYOND.COM
Founded: 1997
Chief Officer: Terry Cullen, Founder and CEO

3Play Media

3PLAYMEDIA.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Chris Antunes, Co-Founder and COO

Accedo

ACCEDO.TV
Founded: 2004
Michael Lantz, Co-Founder and CEO

Adobe Systems, Inc.

ADOBE.COM
Founded: 1982
Chief Officer: Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO

AJA Video Systems

AJA.COM
Founded: 1993
Chief Officer: Nick Rashby, President

Akamai Technologies

AKAMAI.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Tom Leighton, CEO

Accenture

ACCENTURE.COM
Founded: 1951
Chief Officer: Pierre Nanterme, Chairman and CEO

Amazon (incl. AWS and AWS Elemental)

AMAZON.COM
Founded: 1994
Chief Officer: Jeff Bezos, President, CEO, and Chairman

Apple

APPLE.COM
Founded: 1976
Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO

Beamr Video

BEAMR.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Sharon Carmel, CEO

Bitmovin

BITMOVIN.COM
Founded: 2013
Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO

Blackmagic Design

BLACKMAGICDESIGN.COM
Founded: 1984
Chief Officer: Grant Petty, CEO

BlueJeans

BLUEJEANS.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Quentin Gallivan, CEO

Brightcove Inc.

BRIGHTCOVE.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Andrew W. Feinberg, CEO

BuyDRM

BUYDRM.COM
Founded: 2001
Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, Founder and CEO

Cedexis Inc.

CEDEXIS.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Ryan Windham, CEO

Cisco

CISCO.COM
Founded: 1984
Chief Officer: Chuck Robbins, CEO

Coconut

COCONUT.CO
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Bruno Celeste, Co-Founder and CTO

Comcast (incl. Comcast Technology Solutions)

COMCAST.COM
Founded: 1981
Chief Officer: David N. Watson, President and CEO

Conviva

CONVIVA.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Hui Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO

CSG International

CSGI.COM
Founded: 1994
Chief Officer: Bret Griess, President and CEO

DaCast

DACAST.COM
Founded: 2008
Chief Officer: Stephane Roulland, CEO

Datavideo

DATAVIDEO.COM
Founded: 1985
Chief Officer: Craig Moffat, Managing Director

Dejero

DEJERO.COM
Founded: 2008
Chief Officer: Bruce Anderson, CEO

Discover Video

DISCOVERVIDEO.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Rich Mavrogeanes, President and CEO

Dolby Laboratories

DOLBY.COM
Founded: 1965
Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO

DVEO

DVEO.COM
Founded: 1981
Chief Officer: Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President

Encoding.com

ENCODING.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Greggory Heil, Founder and CEO

Encompass

ENCOMPASS.TV
Founded: 2010
Chief Officer: Chris Walters, CEO

Epiphan Video

EPIPHAN.COM
Founded: 2003
Chief Officer: Mike Sandler, President and CEO

Ericsson

ERICSSON.COM
Founded: 1876
Chief Officer: Börje Ekholm, President and CEO

EZDRM

EZDRM.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: David Eisenbacher, Co-Founder and CEO

Facebook

FACEBOOK.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO

Fastly Inc.

FASTLY.COM
Founded: 2011
Chief Officer: Artur Bergman, Founder and CEO

Float Left Interactive

FLOATLEFT.TV
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Tom Schaeffer, CEO

Google, Inc. (incl. Anvato)

GOOGLE.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO

Haivision

HAIVISION.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Mirko Wicha, CEO

Harmonic Inc.

HARMONICINC.COM
Founded: 1988
Chief Officer: Patrick Harshman, President and CEO

Hulu

HULU.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Mike Hopkins, CEO

Hybrik

HYBRIK.COM
Founded: 2015
Chief Officer: David Trescot, CEO

IBM

IBM.COM
Founded: 1911
Chief Officer: Ginni Rometty, Chair, President, and CEO

Imagine Communications

IMAGINECOMMUNICATIONS.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Charlie Vogt, CEO

Intel Corp.

INTEL.COM
Founded: 1968
Chief Officer: Brian M. Krzanich, CEO

Interra Systems

INTERRASYSTEMS.COM
Founded: 2001
Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO

Inxpo

INXPO.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Malcolm Lotzof, CEO

iStreamPlanet

ISTREAMPLANET.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Mio Babic, Founder, President, and CEO

JVC

JVC.COM
Founded: 1927
Chief Officer: Takao Tsuji, President and CEO

JW Player

JWPLAYER.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Dave Otten, CEO

Kaltura

KALTURA.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman

KenCast, Inc.

KENCAST.COM
Founded: 1994
Chief Officer: William E. Steele, Chairman and CEO

Kollective

KOLLECTIVE.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Dan Vetras, CEO

Level 3 Communications

LEVEL3.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Jeff Storey, President and CEO

Lightcast

LIGHTCAST.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Andreas Kisslinger, CEO

Limelight Networks

LIMELIGHT.COM
Founded: 2001
Chief Officer: Robert Lento, President, CEO, and Director

LiveU

LIVEU.TV
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Samuel Wasserman, CEO

Magewell

MAGEWELL.COM
Founded: 2011
Chief Officer: Fei Ma, CEO

Marshall Electronics

MARSHALL-USA.COM
Founded: 1980
Chief Officer: Leonard Marshall, Founder and CEO

Matrox

MATROX.COM
Founded: 1976
Chief Officer: Lorne Trottier, President

Media Excel

MEDIAEXCEL.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Jongil Kim, Founder, President, and CEO

MediaMelon

MEDIAMELON.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Kumar Subramanian, CEO

MediaPlatform

MEDIAPLATFORM.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Mike Newman, CEO

Microsoft

MICROSOFT.COM
Founded: 1975
Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, CEO

MLB Advanced Media

MLBAM.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Robert Bowman, CEO

Mux

MUX.COM
Founded: 2015
Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO

Netflix

NETFLIX.COM
Founded: 1997
Chief Officer: Reed Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO

NeuLion

NEULION.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Roy Reichback, President and CEO

NewTek

NEWTEK.COM
Founded: 1986
Chief Officer: Jim Plant, President and CEO

Osprey Video

OSPREYVIDEO.COM
Founded: 1995
Chief Officer: Roger Bieri, CEO

Panasonic

PANASONIC.COM
Founded: 1918
Chief Officer: Kazuhiro Tsuga, President

Panopto

PANOPTO.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Eric Burns, Co-Founder and CEO

Polycom

POLYCOM.COM
Founded: 1990
Chief Officer: Mary McDowell, CEO

Primestream

PRIMESTREAM.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Claudio Lisman, President and CEO

PTZ Optics

PTZOPTICS.COM
Founded: 2014
Chief Officer: Joseph Mulcahy, Director of Operations

Qualcomm

QUALCOMM.COM
Founded: 1985
Chief Officer: Steve Mollenkopf, CEO

Qumu

QUMU.COM
Founded: 1978
Chief Officer: Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO

Ramp

RAMP.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Tom Racca, CEO

Recurly

RECURLY.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Dan Burkhart, CEO

Roku

ROKU.COM
Founded: 2002
Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO

Roland Systems Group

PROAV.ROLAND.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Kim Nunney, President and CEO

Sonic Foundry

SONICFOUNDRY.COM
Founded: 1991
Chief Officer: Gary Weis, CEO

Sony

SONY.COM
Founded: 1946
Chief Officer: Kazuo Hirai, President and CEO

SSIMWave

SSIMWAVE.COM
Founded: 2003
Chief Officer: Abdul Rehman, CEO

Streambox

STREAMBOX.COM
Founded: 1999
Chief Officer: Bob Hildeman, Co-Founder and CEO

Telestream (incl. IneoQuest)

TELESTREAM.NET
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Dan Castles, Co-Founder and CEO

Telstra (incl. Ooyala)

TELSTRA.COM
Founded: 1975
Chief Officer: Andrew Penn, CEO

Teradek

TERADEK.COM
Founded: 2008
Chief Officer: Nicol Verheem, CEO

Touchstream

TOUCHSTREAM.MEDIA
Founded: 2013
Chief Officer: Brenton Ough, Co-Founder and CEO

Tulix Systems

TULIX.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, Co-Founder, CEO, and President

TVU Networks

TVUNETWORKS.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Paul Shen, CEO

Vantrix

VANTRIX.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Jean Mayrand, President and CEO

VBrick

VBRICK.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Shelly Heiden, CEO

Verimatrix

VERIMATRIX.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Tom Munro, CEO

Verizon Digital Media Services

VERIZONDIGITALMEDIA.COM
Founded: 2011
Chief Officer: Ralf Jacob, President

Vidizmo

VIDIZMO.COM
Founded: 2010
Chief Officer: Nadeem Khan, CEO

Vimeo (incl. Livestream)

VIMEO.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO

VisualOn

VISUALON.COM
Founded: 2003
Chief Officer: Yang Cai, Co-Founder and CEO

VITEC

VITEC.COM
Founded: 1988
Chief Officer: Philippe Wetzel, Founder, President, and CEO

vMix

VMIX.COM
Founded: 2010
Chief Officer: Martin Sinclair, Founder

Wowza Media Systems

WOWZA.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO

Zixi

ZIXI.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Chris Noe, Executive Chairman

