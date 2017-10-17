The List of the 100 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video in 2017
Presenting our 2017 list of the 100 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.
Our panel of 10 streaming media experts has spoken, and these are the 100 companies doing the most important and innovative work in online video today. Read our introduction to learn more about how the list was created. (Note that the Streaming Media 100 list highlights companies with headquarters in the U.S. We will announce our European Streaming Media 101 on our Streaming Media Europe site in November.)
1 Beyond
1BEYOND.COM
Founded: 1997
Chief Officer: Terry Cullen, Founder and CEO
3Play Media
3PLAYMEDIA.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Chris Antunes, Co-Founder and COO
Accedo
ACCEDO.TV
Founded: 2004
Michael Lantz, Co-Founder and CEO
Adobe Systems, Inc.
ADOBE.COM
Founded: 1982
Chief Officer: Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO
AJA Video Systems
AJA.COM
Founded: 1993
Chief Officer: Nick Rashby, President
Akamai Technologies
AKAMAI.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Tom Leighton, CEO
Accenture
ACCENTURE.COM
Founded: 1951
Chief Officer: Pierre Nanterme, Chairman and CEO
Amazon (incl. AWS and AWS Elemental)
AMAZON.COM
Founded: 1994
Chief Officer: Jeff Bezos, President, CEO, and Chairman
Apple
APPLE.COM
Founded: 1976
Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO
Beamr Video
BEAMR.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Sharon Carmel, CEO
Bitmovin
BITMOVIN.COM
Founded: 2013
Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO
Blackmagic Design
BLACKMAGICDESIGN.COM
Founded: 1984
Chief Officer: Grant Petty, CEO
BlueJeans
BLUEJEANS.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Quentin Gallivan, CEO
Brightcove Inc.
BRIGHTCOVE.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Andrew W. Feinberg, CEO
BuyDRM
BUYDRM.COM
Founded: 2001
Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, Founder and CEO
Cedexis Inc.
CEDEXIS.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Ryan Windham, CEO
Cisco
CISCO.COM
Founded: 1984
Chief Officer: Chuck Robbins, CEO
Coconut
COCONUT.CO
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Bruno Celeste, Co-Founder and CTO
Comcast (incl. Comcast Technology Solutions)
COMCAST.COM
Founded: 1981
Chief Officer: David N. Watson, President and CEO
Conviva
CONVIVA.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Hui Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO
CSG International
CSGI.COM
Founded: 1994
Chief Officer: Bret Griess, President and CEO
DaCast
DACAST.COM
Founded: 2008
Chief Officer: Stephane Roulland, CEO
Datavideo
DATAVIDEO.COM
Founded: 1985
Chief Officer: Craig Moffat, Managing Director
Dejero
DEJERO.COM
Founded: 2008
Chief Officer: Bruce Anderson, CEO
Discover Video
DISCOVERVIDEO.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Rich Mavrogeanes, President and CEO
Dolby Laboratories
DOLBY.COM
Founded: 1965
Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO
DVEO
DVEO.COM
Founded: 1981
Chief Officer: Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President
Encoding.com
ENCODING.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Greggory Heil, Founder and CEO
Encompass
ENCOMPASS.TV
Founded: 2010
Chief Officer: Chris Walters, CEO
Epiphan Video
EPIPHAN.COM
Founded: 2003
Chief Officer: Mike Sandler, President and CEO
Ericsson
ERICSSON.COM
Founded: 1876
Chief Officer: Börje Ekholm, President and CEO
EZDRM
EZDRM.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: David Eisenbacher, Co-Founder and CEO
Facebook
FACEBOOK.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO
Fastly Inc.
FASTLY.COM
Founded: 2011
Chief Officer: Artur Bergman, Founder and CEO
Float Left Interactive
FLOATLEFT.TV
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Tom Schaeffer, CEO
Google, Inc. (incl. Anvato)
GOOGLE.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO
Haivision
HAIVISION.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Mirko Wicha, CEO
Harmonic Inc.
HARMONICINC.COM
Founded: 1988
Chief Officer: Patrick Harshman, President and CEO
Hulu
HULU.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Mike Hopkins, CEO
Hybrik
HYBRIK.COM
Founded: 2015
Chief Officer: David Trescot, CEO
IBM
IBM.COM
Founded: 1911
Chief Officer: Ginni Rometty, Chair, President, and CEO
Imagine Communications
IMAGINECOMMUNICATIONS.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Charlie Vogt, CEO
Intel Corp.
INTEL.COM
Founded: 1968
Chief Officer: Brian M. Krzanich, CEO
Interra Systems
INTERRASYSTEMS.COM
Founded: 2001
Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO
Inxpo
INXPO.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Malcolm Lotzof, CEO
iStreamPlanet
ISTREAMPLANET.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Mio Babic, Founder, President, and CEO
JVC
JVC.COM
Founded: 1927
Chief Officer: Takao Tsuji, President and CEO
JW Player
JWPLAYER.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Dave Otten, CEO
Kaltura
KALTURA.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman
KenCast, Inc.
KENCAST.COM
Founded: 1994
Chief Officer: William E. Steele, Chairman and CEO
Kollective
KOLLECTIVE.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Dan Vetras, CEO
Level 3 Communications
LEVEL3.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Jeff Storey, President and CEO
Lightcast
LIGHTCAST.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Andreas Kisslinger, CEO
Limelight Networks
LIMELIGHT.COM
Founded: 2001
Chief Officer: Robert Lento, President, CEO, and Director
LiveU
LIVEU.TV
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Samuel Wasserman, CEO
Magewell
MAGEWELL.COM
Founded: 2011
Chief Officer: Fei Ma, CEO
Marshall Electronics
MARSHALL-USA.COM
Founded: 1980
Chief Officer: Leonard Marshall, Founder and CEO
Matrox
MATROX.COM
Founded: 1976
Chief Officer: Lorne Trottier, President
Media Excel
MEDIAEXCEL.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Jongil Kim, Founder, President, and CEO
MediaMelon
MEDIAMELON.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Kumar Subramanian, CEO
MediaPlatform
MEDIAPLATFORM.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Mike Newman, CEO
Microsoft
MICROSOFT.COM
Founded: 1975
Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, CEO
MLB Advanced Media
MLBAM.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Robert Bowman, CEO
Mux
MUX.COM
Founded: 2015
Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO
Netflix
NETFLIX.COM
Founded: 1997
Chief Officer: Reed Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO
NeuLion
NEULION.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Roy Reichback, President and CEO
NewTek
NEWTEK.COM
Founded: 1986
Chief Officer: Jim Plant, President and CEO
Osprey Video
OSPREYVIDEO.COM
Founded: 1995
Chief Officer: Roger Bieri, CEO
Panasonic
PANASONIC.COM
Founded: 1918
Chief Officer: Kazuhiro Tsuga, President
Panopto
PANOPTO.COM
Founded: 2007
Chief Officer: Eric Burns, Co-Founder and CEO
Polycom
POLYCOM.COM
Founded: 1990
Chief Officer: Mary McDowell, CEO
Primestream
PRIMESTREAM.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Claudio Lisman, President and CEO
PTZ Optics
PTZOPTICS.COM
Founded: 2014
Chief Officer: Joseph Mulcahy, Director of Operations
Qualcomm
QUALCOMM.COM
Founded: 1985
Chief Officer: Steve Mollenkopf, CEO
Qumu
QUMU.COM
Founded: 1978
Chief Officer: Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO
Ramp
RAMP.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Tom Racca, CEO
Recurly
RECURLY.COM
Founded: 2009
Chief Officer: Dan Burkhart, CEO
Roku
ROKU.COM
Founded: 2002
Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO
Roland Systems Group
PROAV.ROLAND.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Kim Nunney, President and CEO
Sonic Foundry
SONICFOUNDRY.COM
Founded: 1991
Chief Officer: Gary Weis, CEO
Sony
SONY.COM
Founded: 1946
Chief Officer: Kazuo Hirai, President and CEO
SSIMWave
SSIMWAVE.COM
Founded: 2003
Chief Officer: Abdul Rehman, CEO
Streambox
STREAMBOX.COM
Founded: 1999
Chief Officer: Bob Hildeman, Co-Founder and CEO
Telestream (incl. IneoQuest)
TELESTREAM.NET
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Dan Castles, Co-Founder and CEO
Telstra (incl. Ooyala)
TELSTRA.COM
Founded: 1975
Chief Officer: Andrew Penn, CEO
Teradek
TERADEK.COM
Founded: 2008
Chief Officer: Nicol Verheem, CEO
Touchstream
TOUCHSTREAM.MEDIA
Founded: 2013
Chief Officer: Brenton Ough, Co-Founder and CEO
Tulix Systems
TULIX.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, Co-Founder, CEO, and President
TVU Networks
TVUNETWORKS.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: Paul Shen, CEO
Vantrix
VANTRIX.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Jean Mayrand, President and CEO
VBrick
VBRICK.COM
Founded: 1998
Chief Officer: Shelly Heiden, CEO
Verimatrix
VERIMATRIX.COM
Founded: 2000
Chief Officer: Tom Munro, CEO
Verizon Digital Media Services
VERIZONDIGITALMEDIA.COM
Founded: 2011
Chief Officer: Ralf Jacob, President
Vidizmo
VIDIZMO.COM
Founded: 2010
Chief Officer: Nadeem Khan, CEO
Vimeo (incl. Livestream)
VIMEO.COM
Founded: 2004
Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO
VisualOn
VISUALON.COM
Founded: 2003
Chief Officer: Yang Cai, Co-Founder and CEO
VITEC
VITEC.COM
Founded: 1988
Chief Officer: Philippe Wetzel, Founder, President, and CEO
vMix
VMIX.COM
Founded: 2010
Chief Officer: Martin Sinclair, Founder
Wowza Media Systems
WOWZA.COM
Founded: 2005
Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO
Zixi
ZIXI.COM
Founded: 2006
Chief Officer: Chris Noe, Executive Chairman
