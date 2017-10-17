The List of the 100 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video in 2017

Presenting our 2017 list of the 100 companies doing the most interesting and innovative work in streaming video. We're shining a spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.

Our panel of 10 streaming media experts has spoken, and these are the 100 companies doing the most important and innovative work in online video today. Read our introduction to learn more about how the list was created. (Note that the Streaming Media 100 list highlights companies with headquarters in the U.S. We will announce our European Streaming Media 101 on our Streaming Media Europe site in November.)

1BEYOND.COM

Founded: 1997

Chief Officer: Terry Cullen, Founder and CEO

3PLAYMEDIA.COM

Founded: 2007

Chief Officer: Chris Antunes, Co-Founder and COO

ACCEDO.TV

Founded: 2004

Michael Lantz, Co-Founder and CEO

ADOBE.COM

Founded: 1982

Chief Officer: Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO

AJA.COM

Founded: 1993

Chief Officer: Nick Rashby, President

AKAMAI.COM

Founded: 1998

Chief Officer: Tom Leighton, CEO

ACCENTURE.COM

Founded: 1951

Chief Officer: Pierre Nanterme, Chairman and CEO

AMAZON.COM

Founded: 1994

Chief Officer: Jeff Bezos, President, CEO, and Chairman

APPLE.COM

Founded: 1976

Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO

BEAMR.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Sharon Carmel, CEO

BITMOVIN.COM

Founded: 2013

Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO

BLACKMAGICDESIGN.COM

Founded: 1984

Chief Officer: Grant Petty, CEO

BLUEJEANS.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Quentin Gallivan, CEO

BRIGHTCOVE.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Andrew W. Feinberg, CEO

BUYDRM.COM

Founded: 2001

Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, Founder and CEO

CEDEXIS.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Ryan Windham, CEO

CISCO.COM

Founded: 1984

Chief Officer: Chuck Robbins, CEO

COCONUT.CO

Founded: 2006

Chief Officer: Bruno Celeste, Co-Founder and CTO

COMCAST.COM

Founded: 1981

Chief Officer: David N. Watson, President and CEO

CONVIVA.COM

Founded: 2006

Chief Officer: Hui Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO

CSGI.COM

Founded: 1994

Chief Officer: Bret Griess, President and CEO

DACAST.COM

Founded: 2008

Chief Officer: Stephane Roulland, CEO

DATAVIDEO.COM

Founded: 1985

Chief Officer: Craig Moffat, Managing Director

DEJERO.COM

Founded: 2008

Chief Officer: Bruce Anderson, CEO

DISCOVERVIDEO.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Rich Mavrogeanes, President and CEO

DOLBY.COM

Founded: 1965

Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO

DVEO.COM

Founded: 1981

Chief Officer: Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President

ENCODING.COM

Founded: 2007

Chief Officer: Greggory Heil, Founder and CEO

ENCOMPASS.TV

Founded: 2010

Chief Officer: Chris Walters, CEO

EPIPHAN.COM

Founded: 2003

Chief Officer: Mike Sandler, President and CEO

ERICSSON.COM

Founded: 1876

Chief Officer: Börje Ekholm, President and CEO

EZDRM.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: David Eisenbacher, Co-Founder and CEO

FACEBOOK.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO

FASTLY.COM

Founded: 2011

Chief Officer: Artur Bergman, Founder and CEO

FLOATLEFT.TV

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Tom Schaeffer, CEO

GOOGLE.COM

Founded: 1998

Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO

HAIVISION.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Mirko Wicha, CEO

HARMONICINC.COM

Founded: 1988

Chief Officer: Patrick Harshman, President and CEO

HULU.COM

Founded: 2007

Chief Officer: Mike Hopkins, CEO

HYBRIK.COM

Founded: 2015

Chief Officer: David Trescot, CEO

IBM.COM

Founded: 1911

Chief Officer: Ginni Rometty, Chair, President, and CEO

IMAGINECOMMUNICATIONS.COM

Founded: 2005

Chief Officer: Charlie Vogt, CEO

INTEL.COM

Founded: 1968

Chief Officer: Brian M. Krzanich, CEO

INTERRASYSTEMS.COM

Founded: 2001

Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO

INXPO.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Malcolm Lotzof, CEO

ISTREAMPLANET.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: Mio Babic, Founder, President, and CEO

JVC.COM

Founded: 1927

Chief Officer: Takao Tsuji, President and CEO

JWPLAYER.COM

Founded: 2007

Chief Officer: Dave Otten, CEO

KALTURA.COM

Founded: 2006

Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman

KENCAST.COM

Founded: 1994

Chief Officer: William E. Steele, Chairman and CEO

KOLLECTIVE.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: Dan Vetras, CEO

LEVEL3.COM

Founded: 1998

Chief Officer: Jeff Storey, President and CEO

LIGHTCAST.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Andreas Kisslinger, CEO

LIMELIGHT.COM

Founded: 2001

Chief Officer: Robert Lento, President, CEO, and Director

LIVEU.TV

Founded: 2006

Chief Officer: Samuel Wasserman, CEO

MAGEWELL.COM

Founded: 2011

Chief Officer: Fei Ma, CEO

MARSHALL-USA.COM

Founded: 1980

Chief Officer: Leonard Marshall, Founder and CEO

MATROX.COM

Founded: 1976

Chief Officer: Lorne Trottier, President

MEDIAEXCEL.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: Jongil Kim, Founder, President, and CEO

MEDIAMELON.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Kumar Subramanian, CEO

MEDIAPLATFORM.COM

Founded: 2005

Chief Officer: Mike Newman, CEO

MICROSOFT.COM

Founded: 1975

Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, CEO

MLBAM.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: Robert Bowman, CEO

MUX.COM

Founded: 2015

Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO

NETFLIX.COM

Founded: 1997

Chief Officer: Reed Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO

NEULION.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Roy Reichback, President and CEO

NEWTEK.COM

Founded: 1986

Chief Officer: Jim Plant, President and CEO

OSPREYVIDEO.COM

Founded: 1995

Chief Officer: Roger Bieri, CEO

PANASONIC.COM

Founded: 1918

Chief Officer: Kazuhiro Tsuga, President

PANOPTO.COM

Founded: 2007

Chief Officer: Eric Burns, Co-Founder and CEO

POLYCOM.COM

Founded: 1990

Chief Officer: Mary McDowell, CEO

PRIMESTREAM.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: Claudio Lisman, President and CEO

PTZOPTICS.COM

Founded: 2014

Chief Officer: Joseph Mulcahy, Director of Operations

QUALCOMM.COM

Founded: 1985

Chief Officer: Steve Mollenkopf, CEO

QUMU.COM

Founded: 1978

Chief Officer: Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO

RAMP.COM

Founded: 2006

Chief Officer: Tom Racca, CEO

RECURLY.COM

Founded: 2009

Chief Officer: Dan Burkhart, CEO

ROKU.COM

Founded: 2002

Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO

PROAV.ROLAND.COM

Founded: 2005

Chief Officer: Kim Nunney, President and CEO

SONICFOUNDRY.COM

Founded: 1991

Chief Officer: Gary Weis, CEO

SONY.COM

Founded: 1946

Chief Officer: Kazuo Hirai, President and CEO

SSIMWAVE.COM

Founded: 2003

Chief Officer: Abdul Rehman, CEO

STREAMBOX.COM

Founded: 1999

Chief Officer: Bob Hildeman, Co-Founder and CEO

TELESTREAM.NET

Founded: 1998

Chief Officer: Dan Castles, Co-Founder and CEO

TELSTRA.COM

Founded: 1975

Chief Officer: Andrew Penn, CEO

TERADEK.COM

Founded: 2008

Chief Officer: Nicol Verheem, CEO

TOUCHSTREAM.MEDIA

Founded: 2013

Chief Officer: Brenton Ough, Co-Founder and CEO

TULIX.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, Co-Founder, CEO, and President

TVUNETWORKS.COM

Founded: 2005

Chief Officer: Paul Shen, CEO

VANTRIX.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Jean Mayrand, President and CEO

VBRICK.COM

Founded: 1998

Chief Officer: Shelly Heiden, CEO

VERIMATRIX.COM

Founded: 2000

Chief Officer: Tom Munro, CEO

VERIZONDIGITALMEDIA.COM

Founded: 2011

Chief Officer: Ralf Jacob, President

VIDIZMO.COM

Founded: 2010

Chief Officer: Nadeem Khan, CEO

VIMEO.COM

Founded: 2004

Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO

VISUALON.COM

Founded: 2003

Chief Officer: Yang Cai, Co-Founder and CEO

VITEC.COM

Founded: 1988

Chief Officer: Philippe Wetzel, Founder, President, and CEO

VMIX.COM

Founded: 2010

Chief Officer: Martin Sinclair, Founder

WOWZA.COM

Founded: 2005

Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO

ZIXI.COM

Founded: 2006

Chief Officer: Chris Noe, Executive Chairman

