2017 Readers' Choice Awards: The Finalists
We've counted all the votes—more than 37,000 of them—and we're announcing the finalists in this year's awards, ahead of presenting the winners during Streaming Media West and the Live Streaming Summit in November.
We've counted all the votes in the 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 31 categories.
This year’s awards brought in 289 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. In the strongest showing in several years, more than 37,000 votes were cast in the 31 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews.
The winners will be announced November 3 at Streaming Media West, which once again is being held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, California. This year's awards are sponsored by DVEO, LiveU, Teradek, Harmonic, and Magewell. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2016, look to our list of winners.
The 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
The top three vote-getters in each category, presented alphabetically:
Analytics Platform
Conviva Experience Insights
Ericsson Integrated Video Insights
Nice People at Work YOUBORA Infinity
Capture Hardware
Epiphan Video AV.io 4K
Magewell USB Capture Plus
Osprey Video 827e
Cellular Bonding Solution
LiveU LU600 HEVC
Teradek Bond
TVU Networks TVU One
Closed Captioning Solution
3Play Media Closed Captioning and Transcription
EEG Falcon
Telestream CaptionMaker
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services
Amazon Web Services Elastic Transcoder
Harmonic VOS and VOS 360 Solutions
IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Content Delivery Network
Akamai CDN
Amazon Web Services Cloudfront
Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network
DRM/Access Control Service Provider
castLabs DRMtoday
NexGuard File Delivery
Verimatrix MultiRights OTT Plus
Education Video Platform
Discover Video DEVOS
Kaltura Video Platform
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Encoding Hardware
Haivision Makito X H.264/HEVC Encoder Series
NewTek/Wowza MediaDS
Telestream Lightspeed Live Streaming
Encoding Software
Bitmovin Video Encoding
Haivision KB Encoder/Transcoder
Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro
End-to-End Workflow Solution
IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Haivision Video Cloud
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service
Enterprise Video Platform
Discover Video DEVOS
Panopto Video Platform
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Field Recorders/Monitors
AJA Ki Pro Quad
Atomos Shogun Flame
Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio Mini
Live Streaming Platform
DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Service
IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service
Media & Entertainment Video Platform
Comcast Technology Solutions Multi-Channel Publishing Platform
IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment
JW Player Publish
Media Server
EvoStream Media Server
Unified Streaming Unified Origin
Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine
Mobile Device Video Production Solution
Padcaster
Teradek Live:Air Action
Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK
OTT Platform for MSO and MVPD
Akamai Media Services
IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment
Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Service
Portable Live Streaming Appliance (Less Than $7000)
Blackmagic Design Web Presenter
Sling SlingStudio
Telestream Wirecast Gear
Portable Live Streaming Appliance (More Than $7000)
Epiphan Video Pearl 2
Haivision KB Mini HEVC Encoder/Transcoder
NewTek Tricaster TC1
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
Panasonic AW-HE130
PTZOptics PTZ Camera
Sony Electornics SRG-360SHE
Quality of Service (QoS)/Quality of Experience (QoE) Solution
Cedexis Buffer Killer
Touchstream 24x7 Proactive Live Stream Monitoring
Verizon Digital Media Services Smartplay
Small/Medium Business Video Platform
DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Services
JW Player JW Platform
Kaltura Enterprise Media Management
Stream Stitching/Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution
AWS Elemental Delta
Brightcove Server-Side Ad Insertion
Verizon Digital Media Services Server-Side Ad Insertion
Video Optimization Solution
Beamr Video
Harmonic EyeQ Real-Time Video Content Aware Compression Solution
MediaMelon QBR Smart Streaming
Video Player Solution/SDK
Bitmovin HTML5 Player
JW Player
THEO Technologies THEOplayer
Video Switcher/Mixer
Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio HD and ATEM Television Studio Pro HD
Telestream Wirecast
vMix
VR/360° Camera System
Nokia OZO+
Orah 4i
GoPro Omni
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)
Kaltura Webcasting
MediaPlatform Webcaster
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)
Sling SlingStudio
Telestream Wirecast
vMix
Wireless Video Transmitters
Dejero EnGo
Sling SlingStudio Cameralink
Teradek Bolt
