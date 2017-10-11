Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

2017 Readers' Choice Awards: The Finalists

We've counted all the votes—more than 37,000 of them—and we're announcing the finalists in this year's awards, ahead of presenting the winners during Streaming Media West and the Live Streaming Summit in November.

Page 1

We've counted all the votes in the 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 31 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 289 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. In the strongest showing in several years, more than 37,000 votes were cast in the 31 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews.

The winners will be announced November 3 at Streaming Media West, which once again is being held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, California. This year's awards are sponsored by DVEO, LiveU, Teradek, Harmonic, and Magewell. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2016, look to our list of winners.

The 2017 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

The top three vote-getters in each category, presented alphabetically:

Analytics Platform

Conviva Experience Insights

Ericsson Integrated Video Insights

Nice People at Work YOUBORA Infinity



Capture Hardware

Epiphan Video AV.io 4K

Magewell USB Capture Plus

Osprey Video 827e



Cellular Bonding Solution

LiveU LU600 HEVC

Teradek Bond

TVU Networks TVU One



Closed Captioning Solution

3Play Media Closed Captioning and Transcription

EEG Falcon

Telestream CaptionMaker



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services

Amazon Web Services Elastic Transcoder

Harmonic VOS and VOS 360 Solutions

IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager



Content Delivery Network

Akamai CDN

Amazon Web Services Cloudfront

Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network



DRM/Access Control Service Provider

castLabs DRMtoday

NexGuard File Delivery

Verimatrix MultiRights OTT Plus



Education Video Platform

Discover Video DEVOS

Kaltura Video Platform

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform



Encoding Hardware

Haivision Makito X H.264/HEVC Encoder Series

NewTek/Wowza MediaDS

Telestream Lightspeed Live Streaming



Encoding Software

Bitmovin Video Encoding

Haivision KB Encoder/Transcoder

Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro



End-to-End Workflow Solution

IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager

Haivision Video Cloud

Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service



Enterprise Video Platform

Discover Video DEVOS

Panopto Video Platform

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform



Field Recorders/Monitors

AJA Ki Pro Quad

Atomos Shogun Flame

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio Mini



Live Streaming Platform

DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Service

IBM Cloud Video Streaming Manager

Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Streaming Service



Media & Entertainment Video Platform

Comcast Technology Solutions Multi-Channel Publishing Platform

IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment

JW Player Publish



Media Server

EvoStream Media Server

Unified Streaming Unified Origin

Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine



Mobile Device Video Production Solution

Padcaster

Teradek Live:Air Action

Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK



OTT Platform for MSO and MVPD

Akamai Media Services

IBM Cloud Video Media & Entertainment

Verizon Digital Media Services UpLynk Video Service



Portable Live Streaming Appliance (Less Than $7000)

Blackmagic Design Web Presenter

Sling SlingStudio

Telestream Wirecast Gear



Portable Live Streaming Appliance (More Than $7000)

Epiphan Video Pearl 2

Haivision KB Mini HEVC Encoder/Transcoder

NewTek Tricaster TC1



PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Panasonic AW-HE130

PTZOptics PTZ Camera

Sony Electornics SRG-360SHE



Quality of Service (QoS)/Quality of Experience (QoE) Solution

Cedexis Buffer Killer

Touchstream 24x7 Proactive Live Stream Monitoring

Verizon Digital Media Services Smartplay



Small/Medium Business Video Platform

DaCast Live Streaming and Video Hosting Services

JW Player JW Platform

Kaltura Enterprise Media Management



Stream Stitching/Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

AWS Elemental Delta

Brightcove Server-Side Ad Insertion

Verizon Digital Media Services Server-Side Ad Insertion



Video Optimization Solution

Beamr Video

Harmonic EyeQ Real-Time Video Content Aware Compression Solution

MediaMelon QBR Smart Streaming



Video Player Solution/SDK

Bitmovin HTML5 Player

JW Player

THEO Technologies THEOplayer



Video Switcher/Mixer

Blackmagic Design ATEM Television Studio HD and ATEM Television Studio Pro HD

Telestream Wirecast

vMix



VR/360° Camera System

Nokia OZO+

Orah 4i

GoPro Omni



Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Kaltura Webcasting

MediaPlatform Webcaster

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform



Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Sling SlingStudio

Telestream Wirecast

vMix



Wireless Video Transmitters

Dejero EnGo

Sling SlingStudio Cameralink

Teradek Bolt

Page 1