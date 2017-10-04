Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Facebook Rights Manager Works With Three Third-Party Providers

Content owners can now rely on Friend MTS, MarkMonitor, and Zefr to detect infringing live or on-demand videos on Facebook. And then they can profit from them.

Facebook has added third-party support to its Rights Manager tool, which should make it easier for content creators to monitor infringing videos on the social network.

Rights Manager debuted in April 2016 as a way for owners to monitor infringing videos at scale. The set of tools lets owners maintain a reference library of videos they want to monitor, identify infringing videos, then prohibit them or profit from ads shown on them. With no third-party support, content owners needed to use Rights Manager manually or create their own automated system.

Yesterday, Facebook announced that Rights Manager will integrate with Friend MTS, MarkMonitor, and Zefr. The three companies should be fully integrated in the coming months. In a blog post, Facebook provides contact information for other companies that would like to be integrated with Rights Manager.

Working with a third-party makes monitoring for infringing videos easier for content providers as it takes the process out of their hands. With Facebook video growing in importance, it's a needed solution.

"We want to give rights owners access to Rights Manager in the ways that make the most sense for their business," wrote Facebook product manager Xiaoyin Qu. "Today’s integrations expand access to Rights Manager functionality by allowing rights owners to work with service providers to help manage their intellectual property if that’s their preferred option."

