Video Starts Up 26%, Ad Views Up 17% in Q2 2017, Finds FreeWheel

Viewers are embracing new streaming video options and are turning away from broadcast TV. Advertisers are shifting their budgets in response.

The second quarter was a strong time for streaming video (and streaming video ads). According to the Q2 2017 Video Monetization Report put out video monetization company FreeWheel, online video starts were up 26 percent year-over-year and video ad views were up 17 percent. FreeWheel sees a mix of forces creating this rise, including viewers increasingly choosing to drop cable and satellite subscriptions, broadcast TV ratings falling, and companies from both the broadcast and online worlds aggressively launching new online properties to increase their supply of premium inventory.

Advertisers like what they see, as their investments in online video are up. eMarketer predicted a 24 percent year-over-year rise in digital video ad spending for 2017, the report notes. In Q2, most of that inventory was direct sold, while programmatic channels were used to fill in the gaps and monetize unsold programming.

Much of the rise came from the increased adoption of over-the-top (OTT) video, which made up 29 percent of all online video ad views in the second quarter. Desktop views declined to 27 percent, which FreeWheel says is the lowest rate since it started tracking the area 5 years ago.

In Q2 2017, 61 percent of online video ad views came from full episodes (with views up 17 percent YOY) and 21 percent came from live video (with views up 40 percent YOY). Short clips saw a decline to 18 percent, with views down 2 percent YOY.

For more, download the full report for free (registration required).

