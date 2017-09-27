Today's Skinny Bundles Don't Meet Customer Preferences, Says TiVo

Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

TiVo did the math and found that fewer than half of TV consumers could find a skinny bundle service that streams their favorite channels.

For anyone who wants to cut the cord but can't find the right skinny bundle to replace their pay TV service, TiVo has an explanation: Today's bundles do a poor job of meeting customer preferences. And the company has done the math to prove it.

These findings come from TiVo's 2017 Q2 Video Trends report, which came out today. While customers would prefer a la carte selection (77.5 percent currently would prefer a la carte), no traditional or online service offers that. So TiVo asked customers what their ideal bundle would look like and then compared that to current offerings.

For its study, TiVo created seven hypothetical bundles comprised of popular channels. These aligned with three types of viewers: sports fans, lifestyle and travel enthusiasts, and kids. After comparing its groups with streaming bundles, TiVo found current offerings meet the needs of only 43.6 percent of respondents.

From this number crunching TiVo draws a few conclusions: One, companies should diversify their offerings based on interests to meet customer needs. And two, they can keep costs down by offering smaller bundles, since many customers prefer small bundles with small price tags. While a la carte selection is currently a non-starter, companies could create a variety of small, tailored options to better suit a range of customers.

For more results, download TiVo's 2017 Q2 Video Trends report for free (registration required).

