NFL and Facebook to Stream Video Highlights and Original Content

Members around the world will be able to watch highlights as soon as a game ends, while U.S. members will be able to watch two NFL original shows.

Facebook members will soon be able to view highlights from each of the NFL's 256 regular season games, playoff games, and the Super Bowl, as well as other original content, thanks to a two-year deal announced this morning. For an undisclosed amount, Facebook will offer highlight clips to viewers around the globe following each game's completion.

The NFL will also air two original programs—NFL Turning Point and Sound FX—on Facebook's Watch platform. NFL Turning Point will take fans behind the scenes for the week's biggest games, while Sound FX provides a more intimate experience by using audio taken directly from microphones worn by the players. The Watch platform is currently limited to U.S. members.

“We're excited for Watch to become a destination for NFL fans to catch up on the latest on-field action and connect with one another,” says Dan Reed, Facebook’s head of global sports partnerships. “These full game recaps and shows will deliver comprehensive coverage while enabling the active NFL fan communities on Facebook to watch and debate the top storylines from each week."

While Facebook had been pushing for such a deal for years, Recode reports, it didn't support the necessary video ads. The NFL programming will be supported by unskippable mid-roll video ads. A previous partnership between the social network and the NFL relied on post-roll ads, but that wasn't enticing to advertisers.

