Video: What Does the Shift to "Social First" Mean for Media Brands?

Brightcove's Anil Jain, Keli Network's Michael Philippe, and Dailymotion's Claudia Page discuss changes in the way users discover and consume content online and OTT, and how this shift impacts media brands in this clip from Streaming Media East.

Watch the complete panel discussion from Streaming Media East, Increasing Viewership and Video Revenue with Syndication and Social, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Anil Jain: One of the things that's so amazing about internet video and OTT right today is that the power has shifted dramatically to the consumer in terms of being able to discover and move from content to content independent of the network, independent of where it's distributed because I, the consumer, have a choice, and I'm not locked in.

And that freedom is something that both media organizations and consumers--especially with all the fake news kind of drama that's going on--get worried that they're losing some of that flexibility. If your content channels live and die on social distribution, and we know what the distribution curve looks like in terms of the social platforms, to what extent are you worried about the performance of those networks being completely dictated by Facebook and Google?



Michael Philippe: If you look at how people use Facebook today, they share less and less personal content. And there's still one billion people going to Facebook every day. So those people, they need content, and Facebook is not a media company yet. So they need, also, content providers, and we saw Facebook for the first time paying publishers to produce content on their platform.

So I think the beginning of a shift is happening. You need to fill those people with content, and as long as you're producing and creating content that people love, I see content more as an opportunity than a threat.

Claudia Page: The shift isn't just beginning; it's happened. Beginning with privacy concerns in 2010, Facebook’s algorithm has evolved over time to move away from reverse chron[ological order]. The same thing happened on Twitter, the same thing happened with Snapchat, the same thing happened with Instagram, and Dailymotion, and what we're doing to reposition ourselves in the market place as a place for premium content.

It is not necessarily about focusing on creating new brands to be social first, but rather capitalizing on the trusted brand that you have as media companies and positioning your writers and the content that they produce or your editorial team and the content that they produce to really be focused on capitalizing on this new platform approach where the focus is no longer on UGC content but rather news media consumption, what we derive consumption habits to be as platforms like Facebook or Dailymotion, for example.

The story is there, the signals have been there for a long time. All the publishers have have adjusted their strategies to basically become mobile first, social first, because Facebook is no longer a place for just personal updates.

