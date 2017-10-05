Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: What 360 Streaming Can Deliver That Other Media Can't

NBC News 360 VR Video Specialist Edwin Rogers discusses the unique ability of live 360 VR streaming as a news platform to put viewers in the center of the action at world events in this clip from Live Streaming Summit.

Page 1

Watch the full panel discussion from Live Streaming Summit, The Future of Live Streaming, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Edwin Rogers: Some people think 360 video is gimmicky, but I believe can also add an extremely engaging experience. To change this perception, the quality needs to rise.

I did a three hour live stream of the women's march, for example, right after the inauguration, that had 3.5 million views on Facebook alone. There were 20,000 people sharing it. The comments were explosive. I was literally under the stage there, watching this all happen.

Afterwards, people told me, “I felt like I was looking at a window into something that's happening right then and there. But, I could also control the camera, and pick what vantage point, and look at different things.”

I think that one of the weaknesses of 360, is that you watch it for five minutes, and you're like, “Okay, Eiffel Tower, I saw that. I did VR. I can check that off my bucket list.” That's the way people think.

But what we're developing is a tool to have live two-way conversations. It's not like you're engaging with a one-to-many, but a one-to-one in a way that you are literally in a room in Paris, while you're in New York. Being in two places in the same time--there is no other medium that makes that possible in a visceral way.

Page 1