Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: Why Does Personalization Matter in OTT?

NeuLion's Phil Green discusses how personalization can help content providers engage and keep OTT viewers and subscribers in this clip from Live Streaming Summit.

Page 1

Watch Phil Green's full presentation from Live Streaming Summit, How to Attract and Keep OTT Subscribers by Leveraging Data and Personalization, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Phil Green: In the past, we've talked about, the importance of doing direct-to-consumer, over-the-top (OTT), live and VOD streaming. We're now beyond that stage. Everyone understands the importance of multiple devices reaching directly to your consumer. Now, it's about personalization and really engaging and keeping your viewers in the OTT space.

Why does personalization matter? It's a fragmented marketplace and consumers are more connected than ever before. You look at some data here, over 210 million online adults, just in the US alone. Forget about global, this is just in the US. Of that, 70% are using smartphones. You're averaging, for that 213-plus million adults connected, an average of nearly 4.5 connected devices. Think about your own homes, how many connected devices between gaming consoles, your phones, your tablets, your computers, etc., the smart TVs. You're talking about nearly one billion devices that are out there. Forget about the countless apps that are on each of these devices.

How do you differentiate? How do you connect in this fragmented marketplace? In our Forrester research study from a year ago, we looked at which technology and implementation investments are the highest priority for your web and mobile initiatives. The top two, by far, redesign the user experience and deliver the personalized experience. They go hand in hand. These are content owners, content rights holders, that's where they're going to focus their technology investment this year. It's the redesign. Then, in the process, personalized. Make it so that your end user feels their getting something special built and catered for them.

Page 1