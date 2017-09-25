Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How to Make IP Video Better Than Broadcast

Cisco's Paul Dashner discusses how content providers can improve on the broadcast experience through the usability and flexibility of how they deliver content to customers.

Watch Paul Dashner's full presentation from Streaming Media East, Making IP Video Better Than Broadcast, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Paul Dashner: When we say making IP better than broadcast, what we're really talking about is the usability and the flexibility of delivering content to your customers. I think one of the really interesting statistics that we list on this thing is now that the Apple TV is actually the third most popular set-top box in the world. I'm not really sure five years ago anybody would've thought that. Of course, Cisco sold set-top boxes for a very long time. That was a really surprising statistic to me. What are we talking about? We're talking about Smart TVs, and of course traditional cable set-top boxes, but now phones and gaming consoles and all that. That allows again you to be very flexible.

That flexibility and the ability to personalize those experiences and reach multiple devices really is what has promoted Netflix to a Net Promoter Score. I'm not sure how many of you are familiar with this metric, but a Net Promoter Score is how many more people promote your service as opposed to not recommending your service. Anyone in here who's paid a traditional cable company, they are in the middle. They deliver a great service, very used to it, but Netflix has really been able to expand their market by doing these three things that we really talk about.

We talk about engaging our customers and making a product feel like it's specifically made for that consumer. How do we do that? We do it through personal recommendations. We make it through so their viewing habits really drive the things that show up in their watchlists and those kind of things, but it really optimizes that experience so that it feels like we're delivering something very special, and unique, to that person, but really again, at the end of the day, it's a product.

