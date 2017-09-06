Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Kaltura Offers Improvements, Better Uptime for Cloud TV Platform

Playing catch-up on features, Kaltura now offers churn prevention tools, personalized recommendations, and fuzzy searches.

Page 1

Targeting traditional TV companies making the shift to streamed offerings, online video platform Kaltura announced several improvements to its Cloud TV Platform designed to help companies migrate to hybrid models.

The new Marketing Campaign and Coupon Engine is meant to help operators market their new services to customers and offer special promotions. A new personalization feature lets subscribers indicate the movies and shows they prefer, then view custom recommendations. They'll also get notifications when content they want to see becomes available. Kaltura says this feature is most useful for sports fans, who can input their favorite leagues, teams, and players.

To keep customers happy, Kaltura has created churn prevention tools. The system will measure customer satisfaction proactively and determine which subscribers are likely to cancel service. The operator can then send out coupon codes, discounts, or notifications designed to entice those customers. Finally, the search engine now offers a view of past searches, and can also work with spelling errors or synonyms.

Kaltura promises 99.995 percent uptime for both live and on-demand video across viewing platforms.

“As large-scale live TV events are increasingly streamed over the Internet, operators simply can’t afford any glitches—just imagine experiencing buffering just before the final goal of a football match," says Shay David, co-founder, president, and general manager of media and telecom for Kaltura.

Page 1