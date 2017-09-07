Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: How to Meet the Challenges of Multi-Platform UX Design

NBC Universal's Moritz Gimbel and Vimeo's Will True discuss the difficulties of designing user experiences for multiple platforms from browsers to OTT in this clip from Streaming Media East 2017.

Watch the full panel discussion from Streaming Media East, The Future of TV is Now: Time to Deliver on the Promise, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Moritz Gimbel: We’re thinking about a new OTT experience which would be cross-platform that maybe doesn't require any choices in the beginning, like at least for the first few minutes. Because we set the agenda, we say with certain context, certain times of the day for certain people, what is it that you would want to know right now? And we reduce the friction, for the next hop. So the next hop might be, I want explore a show, or talent, or a particular topic or something, but I want to get away from search and scrolling through playlists as discovery and start with what's the news, and make that specific to a context.

In terms of the economic cost, we are in a decoupled architecture so we are API-first. So we have all the back-end pieces. We still have a lot of work to do on the client side. I'm not so afraid of addressing the platforms individually, I mean it's half a dozen, so I think it's manageable. So much gets spent in terms of labor and attention on web, and so little on something like OTT. If anything, my job is to shift the organization and refocus them on some of these growth areas, away from being so centric for what everyone looks at when they’re at work, because they are in front of a browser.

Will True: Every platform has a slightly different approach as to how the UX is presented, how navigation itself works on searches exposed, if the goal is to be everywhere. And from the strategic side, I think we have to take the approach of being everywhere, just because there is no silver bullet for OTT. One platform isn't sufficient to build an audience of note. So you really do have to cast a wide net and try to be on all the platforms even if it's collecting audiences in smaller pieces.

So with that we also touch the approach of building a core API and delivery mechanism so that we can define an information architecture and a core structure that we want to have for how we organize the content on Vimeo. And then build native app experiences that respect the actual platforms themselves as much as possible, within those confines. So whether it's side nav or top nav or those general UX questions, we try to respect the platform wherever we can.

But just the scale of effort kind of from the development side of having the right developers in place, having the right QA in place, having the right design in place, it's just a beast in its own right. But it definitely is one that I think is strategically important for building those audiences.

