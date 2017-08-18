Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

YouTube TV Expands to More Markets, Now Covers 50% of U.S.

With an additional 14 metropolitan areas, half the homes in the United States can now subscribe to YouTube TV. 17 more markets will soon follow.

YouTube's skinny bundle service expanded to 14 additional U.S. markets and is now available to half of all U.S. homes. YouTube TV debuted in April in five markets, then added 10 more in July. Yesterday it added Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Jacksonville/Brunswick, Las Vegas, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Seattle/Tacoma, Tampa/St. Petersburg/Sarasota, and West Palm Beach/Fort Pierce.

At the same time, YouTube TV added two channels: Newsy and the Tennis Channel. The service costs $35 per month and includes ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox affiliates. Subscribers get about 50 channels; an unlimited cloud DVR for six accounts per household; access on computers, mobile devices, and some connected TV devices; and the ability for three concurrent streams per account. DVR recordings stay in place for nine months before being automatically deleted. As a limited-time promotion, subscribers get a complimentary Google Chromecast after their first payment. Showtime is available as an add-on for $11 per month.

The service's expansion is hardly over, as YouTube will bring it to the following 17 markets in the following weeks: Austin, Birmingham, Cleveland/Akron, Denver, Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Greensboro/High Point/Winston Salem, Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, Hartford/New Haven, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Norfolk/Portsmouth/Newport News, Oklahoma City, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and St. Louis.

