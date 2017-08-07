Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

DirecTV Now Gains CBS Programming, LG webOS Gains Sling TV

From the start, CBS was the giant hole in AT&T's DirecTV Now offering. That will soon change, although only in select major cities.

When AT&T officially launched the DirecTV Now skinny bundle service in November 2016, it said subscribers would get content from ABC, NBC, and Fox, but not CBS. That gap is now being filled at AT&T announced it will roll out CBS and The CW programming to subscribers of all packages in the coming weeks. Before customers cheer, however, they'll want to check coverage: live local CBS stations will be limited to these markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore.

AT&T plans to increase its ABC, NBC, and Fox availability in the near future, as well, saying it will add 30 or more affiliates to its packages in the coming weeks.

DirecTV Now customers will also gain access to Showtime through the service. Subscribers will be able to add Showtime to their subscription for an additional $8 per month. Both the Showtime and CBS channels include on-demand catalogs.

Also in skinny bundle news, LG announced its 2017 LG OLED and Super UHD TVs with webOS 3.5 will gain access to Sling TV service. This isn't a first for LG, as its 2016 connected TVs gained Sling TV access earlier this year.

