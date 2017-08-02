Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Hulu Subscribers Prefer Hulu to Traditional Pay TV, Finds TDG

If consumers were forced to choose between their SVOD and pay TV subscriptions, more Hulu fans would opt to leave pay TV behind.

Netflix might be the biggest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service around, but Hulu subscribers are more loyal. That's the conclusion of data released today from TDG Research. When asked to choose between their SVOD and pay TV accounts, Hulu on-demand subscribers were 37 percent more likely than Amazon Prime subscribers to leave pay TV. They were also 29 percent more likely than Netflix subscribers.

TDG questioned 2,015 U.S. adults with both pay TV and SVOD accounts. It found 67 percent of Hulu subscribers would choose Hulu over pay TV, a far higher amount than for the other services. The reason may be in Hulu's emphasis of TV content. With so much broadcast and cable TV content surfaced on the service, Hulu subscribers are more likely to see it as a pay TV replacement. This could help Hulu attract subscribers to its skinny bundle service, the report suggests.

"Keep in mind that Hulu is a very different service than Netflix or Amazon Prime," says TDG president and principal analyst Michael Greeson, "with broadcast and cable TV shows front and center in its offerings with movies playing a secondary role. This makes it a better substitute for live legacy pay TV than Netflix or Amazon Prime."

Last month, TDG released data showing that younger adults are more likely to choose SVODs over pay TV, while the reverse is true for older adults.

