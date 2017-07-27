Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Facebook's Premium Video Section Will Arrive in Mid-August

The social network has been planning an assault on the TV ad market for some time now, and viewers will soon see the results.

Facebook's first efforts in premium video programming are almost here. According to Bloomberg, the social network will offer TV-style shows in a new video section in mid-August.

While this section will include user-generated content, as well, the highlight will be professional content. Facebook has commissioned several short-form series for the area, as well as long-form premium content. News broke in June that Facebook is bankrolling some of its lead-off programs with six-figure budgets. Premium video will include Last State Standing, a reality competition show, and Loosely Exactly Nicole, which continues a show that originally ran on MTV. These large-budget shows won't be available at the August launch, but the short-form commissioned series will. Facebook doesn't plan to fund premium shows going forward, but did so this time to jumpstart the area.

Facebook's goal with premium video is taking a share of the television industry's $70 billion ad market. Viewers won't be limited to computer viewing, as Facebook announced apps for a variety of connected TV devices—including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV—earlier this year.

Bloomberg reports the video area was originally scheduled to launch a month ago, but has been impacted by delays. Facebook currently has over 2 billion members.

