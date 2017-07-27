Streaming Media

Are you receiving the most up-to-date streaming news? Subscribe to one or more of our newsletters to make sure you are!
 
Streaming Media on Facebook Streaming Media on Twitter Streaming Media on LinkedIn Streaming Media on Google+ Streaming Media on YouTube
Sponsors

Streaming Media
Magazine

June 2017
Subscribe

Current Issue Past Issues

Facebook's Premium Video Section Will Arrive in Mid-August
The social network has been planning an assault on the TV ad market for some time now, and viewers will soon see the results.
By
Posted on July 27, 2017
Page 1
Bookmark/Share
Email PrintDigg

Facebook's first efforts in premium video programming are almost here. According to Bloomberg, the social network will offer TV-style shows in a new video section in mid-August.

While this section will include user-generated content, as well, the highlight will be professional content. Facebook has commissioned several short-form series for the area, as well as long-form premium content. News broke in June that Facebook is bankrolling some of its lead-off programs with six-figure budgets. Premium video will include Last State Standing, a reality competition show, and Loosely Exactly Nicole, which continues a show that originally ran on MTV. These large-budget shows won't be available at the August launch, but the short-form commissioned series will. Facebook doesn't plan to fund premium shows going forward, but did so this time to jumpstart the area.

Facebook's goal with premium video is taking a share of the television industry's $70 billion ad market. Viewers won't be limited to computer viewing, as Facebook announced apps for a variety of connected TV devices—including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV—earlier this year.

Bloomberg reports the video area was originally scheduled to launch a month ago, but has been impacted by delays. Facebook currently has over 2 billion members.

Page 1
Related Articles
The social network's video plans don't end with mobile devices and desktops: The company now wants to stream long-form premium content to TVs.
Facebook videos are no longer limited to desktop and mobile screens, as members can access their feeds and view recommendations on connected TVs.
 
SPONSORED LINKS
Unisphere Research - Delivering Certainty Through In-Depth Analysis of Enterprise Technology, IT, Marketing & Media Trends
Want To Sell More Streaming Services & Products? You will.