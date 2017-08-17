Video: Best Practices for Content Syndication

Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Panelists from The Washington Post, Take One, and NBC Today discuss strategies for increasing discoverability through content syndication to Facebook Live and beyond at Live Streaming Summit 2017.

Phoebe Connelly: For tentpole events, what we've done is we've actually created a module that we can send out, which is just a really clean, tight, fast wrapper around our live video embed that partners can put on their site. We see a lot of success around that. Where there is an appetite for a produced show, that takes a lot of work to put that together. If you have a trusted partner who's already doing it, there's an appetite to take that and put it in front of interested readers.

Troy Witt: What I've run into is Facebook Live wanting kind of exclusivity, and yet there's multiple channels out there, from our web page to YouTube Live to Facebook Live. Are you distributing, or do you think about distributing to multiple channels at the same time?

Mario Armstrong: For this show, yes we did. We did Periscope, primarily because if you do YouTube, that can cause a problem. We didn't want to come out of the gate causing problems. We wanted to come out of the gate proving models. We used Periscope as a means for discoverability, because there are people that are still using that, and there are large audiences. The reason why we know this is part of knowing what you want to put out there before you actually do it.

We actually paid for market research prior to actually shooting the first episode. We worked with a company called Left Line, who actually took our sizzle reel, pushed it out through our social and some other channels, came back with a strong sampling, and we had a 30-page slide deck, as to a lot of psychographic and demographic information. I knew Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. was the most optimum time that most people that watched the sizzle would want to watch this type of show. I also knew that there were a ton of people that were on Periscope, that 80% of the people that are on Periscope would absolutely watch this show. We knew we should be using Periscope in some way. We just knew that that wasn't going to be the primary platform because of the level of engagement, the lack of APIs, and not being able to do live voting, and not having 1.6 billion ultimate reach.

The nature of the beast is you never know what's going to change with Facebook, so you do need to start to always think about how you're building your thing apart from the platform, how you're actually building your own thing.

Phoebe Connelly: I think it’s less about Facebook, and more about that's where my audience is at right now.

Troy Witt: Tomorrow, they could be someplace else.

Phoebe Connelly: They could be somewhere else, and you've got to be ready to pivot to that. It's not about Facebook, it's about my readers are spending a lot of time on Facebook, so I need to go meet them there.

Mario Armstrong: That’s a great point.

Troy Witt: Today, if you hit Facebook Live, bam it nails the top of their feed. I mean, they are just hammering that.

Mario Armstrong: Algorithms are working in your favor right now for Facebook Live.

Troy Witt: Totally. Today. A year from now, it's going to be totally different.

Mario Armstrong: Totally different.

Troy Witt: You're not putting ads on your stuff mostly right now, but we know that is coming.

