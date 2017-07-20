Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Artificial Intelligence Doubles Video Analytics Market in 5 Years

Telling video providers how their content is doing isn't enough. Tomorrow's video services will rely on AI and machine learning to improve performance.

"Offering an analytics dashboard is table stakes," says Sam Rosen, managing director and vice president of ABI Research. Rosen authored the company's Analytics Opportunity in Video Services report, and was explaining the need for video services companies to move from descriptive offerings to predictive analytics.

The pay TV analytics services market is currently worth $1.8 billion U.S. per year, and that will grow 105 percent to $3.7 billion U.S. by 2022. Rosen notes that today's top video companies—such as Comcast, Netflix, Sky, and Telstra—stand apart by a progressive use of analytics to improve operational metrics.

Pay TV companies are getting wise to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and are leaving their siloed data solutions in favor of unified platforms that store data in a central location and provide access to various divisions based on their needs.

This evolution has led to an investing opportunity for pay TV services. Companies benefitting from this include Conviva, which recently announced $40 million in funding which will be used for analytics solutions, and Samba, which closed a $30 million funding round aimed at video measurement.

The next wave of video solutions needs to provide comprehensive data architectures, prescriptive analytics, and AI- or machine learning-based self-optimization.

