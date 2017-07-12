Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Rule: 59% in U.S. Have a Subscription

When deciding on a streaming video service, Americans look to the big three first, with few ignoring them in favor of niche content providers.

Among U.S. broadband-enabled homes, 59 percent have a subscription to Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu. While it's no surprise that those are the most popular streaming video options, research from Parks Associates shows just how dominant they are: Only 6 percent of U.S. broadband homes subscribe to a different over-the-top (OTT) service without also subscripting to one or more of the top 3.

This data comes from Parks Associates' OTT Video Tracker service, which finds OTT adoption is slowing. As a result the growth area for OTT is in multi-service households, not new households. Currently, one-third of broadband homes subscribe to multiple services. Among niche video services, Parks sees Crunchyroll and WWE Network as developing dedicated followings: Crunchyroll counted over 1 million subscribers globally in February, while WWE Network reported 1.95 million global subs in April.

Sports OTT services, such as MLB.TV, NFL Game Pass, NBA League Pass, and WWE Network appeal to three percent of U.S. broadband households.

Research released by Parks yesterday shows that over half of broadband-enabled U.S. homes now stream video to their TV sets. This milestone shows a change in how Americans watch online content.

"Today, more televisions are connected to the internet than ever, either directly or through connected devices like game consoles or streaming media players, such as Roku or Apple TV," says Brett Sappington, senior director of research for Parks Associates. "The fact that one-half of broadband households watch internet video on a television shows that we are well past a tipping point. The market has fundamentally changed."

