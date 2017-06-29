Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Make.TV Takes $8.5M in Funding, Will Open U.S. Headquarters

The company will expand development of its live video ingest and distribution system, which relies on cloud-based applications.

Page 1

Make.TV announced today that it has taken in $8.5 million in initial funding. Voyager Capital led the round, with participation from Microsoft Ventures, Vulcan Capital, and Arnold Ventures.

Make.TV is the creator of the Make.TV Live Video Cloud, which lets broadcasters and publishers take in live and recorded video from a variety of sources, then produce and distribute video through a cloud workflow. The company counts Viacom, BAMTech, and Fox Sports Brasil as customers.

“We will use this opportunity to extend the global infrastructure of our platform” says Joa Ebert, CTO for Make.TV. “Ensuring stability and reliability has always been our focus and we will invest further in our team to meet these goals.”

The company will now open a U.S. headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and will expand engineering and customer support resources in its Cologne, Germany, European headquarters.

Make.TV is adding Erik Benson, general partner for Voyage Capital, and Bruce Chizen, the former CEO of Adobe, to its board.

“Make.TV is driving a revolution in live video routing and curation,” Benson says. “It’s obvious that TV producers are in need of a far easier way to acquire, curate, and distribute multiple sources of live video. What Make.TV has done is built an incredibly reliable and flexible platform that allows producers to do just that.

Page 1