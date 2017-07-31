Streaming Media

Sponsors

Streaming Media
Magazine

June 2017
Video: The Case for Using VP9 at All Resolutions
Google Chrome's Matt Frost explains why YouTube uses VP9 "down the resolution stack"--not just for HDR and 4K--and explains how better-quality encoding benefits watch times and ad revenues.
By
Posted on July 31, 2017
Watch the Matt Frost's complete presentation from Streaming Media East 2017, VP9/AV1 Video Compression Update, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the transcript of this clip:

