Video: The Case for Using VP9 at All Resolutions
Google Chrome's Matt Frost explains why YouTube uses VP9 "down the resolution stack"--not just for HDR and 4K--and explains how better-quality encoding benefits watch times and ad revenues.
Watch the Matt Frost's complete presentation from Streaming Media East 2017, VP9/AV1 Video Compression Update, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.
Read the transcript of this clip:
Viacom's Jeff Tapper explains migrating to VP9 on platforms that support it will help you reach new markets and save money by delivering better quality video at lower bandwidths.