Video: The Case for Using VP9 at All Resolutions

Google Chrome's Matt Frost explains why YouTube uses VP9 "down the resolution stack"--not just for HDR and 4K--and explains how better-quality encoding benefits watch times and ad revenues.

Watch the Matt Frost's complete presentation from Streaming Media East 2017, VP9/AV1 Video Compression Update, on the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the transcript of this clip:

