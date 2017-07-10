Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: VR vs. 360°: What's the Difference?

Scott Mayerowitz, Digital Storytelling Editor at the Associated Press, breaks down the differences between "VR/Virtual Reality" and "360," two terms often used interchangeably.

Read the transcript of this clip:

Scott Mayerowitz: A lot of people throw around “VR” and “360°” interchangeably and I do it myself. Here's a little bit of the breakdown.

VR is often much more an immersive experience and it can be augmented. We recently went to ruins that were destroyed by ISIS and reconstructed them using animations, so you had a virtual reality walkthrough and as you would look at the scenes, we would rebuild the destroyed runes using historical photos and drawings, and that was an animation.

That would fall on the left side in the virtual reality camp. 360° is much more just a plain photo or image of a, or a series of images.

