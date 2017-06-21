Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

With $40M Investment, Great Big Story Eyes OTT and Skinny Bundles

CNN is once again funding Great Big Story, this time as it expands into a 24-7 digital network streaming through OTT and skinny bundle services.

Great Big Story got a great big gift from parent company CNN.

Video site Great Big Story was created by CNN in October 2015 as a way to attract younger viewers with an eclectic mix of human-centered stories from around the globe. The idea was to create an online video studio that could rival Vice and BuzzFeed. It operates independently, but is completely funded by CNN.

Today, Great Big Story (GBS) is ready to blast off to its next destination, and CNN is again providing the fuel to get it there. CNN made a second round investment of $40 million, which GBS will use to create an always-on streaming network for distribution on over-the-top (OTT) services, skinny bundles, and other digital offerings.

Look for the network to launch a year from now, sometime in the summer of 2018. It will feature live video, as well as a mix of long-form and non-scripted videos, some of which will be acquired. It will broadcast around the clock.

Soon after launch, GBS will hold Great Big Weekend, a weekend-long festival celebrating stories of film, music, food, and exploration. The company hasn't announced where the celebration will take place or any additional details.

GBS has its headquarters in New York City, with offices in London and Stockholm.

