Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Sports-Streaming FuboTV Raises $55M, Plans Content Expansion

This sports-focused skinny bundle offers big league and college action, as well as traditional pay TV fare. Investors see a Spotify for TV.

Page 1

Closing a series C round of funding, FuboTV announced it has taken in an additional $55 million. The round was led by Northzone, a venture capital firm. Northzone partner Pär-Jörgen Pärson will take a board seat with FuboTV. Additionally, previous investors 21st Century Fox and Sky, as well as new investor Scripps Networks Interactive took part in the round. FuboTV has raised over $75 million altogether.

FuboTV is an over-the-top (OTT) network for sports fans. While it began by streaming soccer when it launched in January 2015, it's evolved into a skinny bundle service with content from the English Premiere League, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, as well as dedicated channels for football, golf, and Big 10 college sports. The $35 monthly Premiere subscription (which beta launched in February and offers 55 channels) also includes standard broadcast and cable content from NBC, Fox, History, The Weather Channel, Bravo, and FX.

FuboTV plans to use this funding to grow its programming, and add staff to its engineering and product teams. Developing features that appeal to sports enthusiasts is a priority.

“Fubo is at the apex of capturing a fundamental shift in consumer behavior," says Pärson. "Just like we saw as early investors in Spotify within the music business, this will be potentially an even bigger game-changer as television consumption moves online to mobile devices, computers, and TV apps.

Page 1