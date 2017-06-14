Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

TDG Defines the Four Types of Subscription Video Streamers

All adult SVOD users can be broken into four mutually exclusive groups, research says, and surprisingly few of them are cord-cutters.

Page 1

Examining the universe of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streamers, TDG Research says customers fall into one of four mutually exclusive groups. The largest group (34 percent) see subscription services as a supplement to their pay TV accounts. For them, SVOD isn't a pay TV replacement, but a complementary offering.

Next up are people who don't watch all that much video on any platform (33 percent), yet still consider SVOD services as their primary entertainment source. TDG refers to this group as "video luddites."

After that come highly tuned in multiplatform viewers (23 percent) who watch lots of programs on lots of devices. While they tend to be younger and fans of Apple, they aren't opposed to pay TV. They like any service that brings them video.

The smallest group are pay TV haters (10 percent). This group has a dislike for traditional pay TV subscriptions and a fondness for SVODs. They stream most content to a TV set.

In studying the market, TDG learned that roughly two-thirds of adult broadband users in the U.S. watch SVOD content on a television. SVOD viewers are younger than adult broadband users overall and are more tech-savvy.

This breakdown comes from TDG's report A Format Segmentation of U.S. SVOD Users, available for purchase.

Page 1