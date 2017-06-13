Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

BlueFrame Debuts Free OTT Platform for College Sports Streaming

College sports organizations can stream to fans on four connected TV platforms free for one year, and at a low monthly cost after that.

Page 1

BlueFrame Technology, a video software company that focuses on the college sports market, announced the Team1Sports platform to help teams and schools create app-driven video offerings. With Team1Sports, organizations can deliver their videos to Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV viewers. BlueFrame will create a Team1Sports app for each of those four platforms, with participating college sports organizations getting their own subchannels.

The Team1Sports platform supports both live and on-demand video, and can work with existing video workflows, the company says, or with BlueFrame's own ProductionTruck software and vCloud services. The platform supports instant replays and time-shifted viewing. Organizations send BlueFrame metadata and channel assets to customize their subchannels.

To entice new customers, BlueFrame is making Team1Sports free for the first year. After that, organizations that want to continue will pay $49.99 per month.

Team1Sports video will be distributed by vCloud, which is BlueFrame's cloud-based streaming service. The platform is powered by Amazon Web Services and includes a full live and on-demand video content management system, EC2 instances running Wowza Streaming Engine software, and S3 storage. The free service's top resolution is 720p.

Organizations can monetize their Team1Sports subchannels with pre-rolls, subscription offerings, or pay-per-view options, and can apply these paid options per channel or per event. BlueFrame takes a cut of payments.

“BlueFrame is committed to making it easier for colleges to create great video experiences for their fans,” says Ben Kant, BlueFrame's cofounder. “The Team1Sports offering will allow more schools to elevate their streaming quality and audience reach right away, ready to better engage with out-of-market fans, family, alumni, and other supporters in the fall.”

BlueFrame plans to offer iOS and Android mobile apps at some point in the future. For college sports organizations looking for their own branded solutions, the company offers custom app creation for $500 per app, or for free as part of its full digital network offering.

A few weeks back, the East Coast Conference launched the ECC Network, a streaming service, created in partnership with BlueFrame.

Page 1