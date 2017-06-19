Video: How Would an End to Net Neutrality Impact Latency?
Reel Solver's Tim Siglin, Rainbow Broadband's Russ Ham, and Verizon's Daniel Sanders discuss how attacks on Net Neutrality would impact video delivery in general and latency in particular.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Tim Siglin: What are the potential latency impacts with something like net neutrality?
Russ Ham: We view that as just a horrific discussion. We built the network to be, we take a packet and deliver it to him as fast as we can. The idea of having special toll roads to deliver this is abhorrent. We would never do such a thing. However, there are those who are hell-bent on charging money to deliver your content quicker. We have no way of looking at anybody's deep packet inspection and we have no intention of ever doing so.
Tim Siglin: In Europe, it's different. DPI is banned, so there's not really an issue there. You've worked for large companies. Any take on net neutrality at this point or is that too hot a topic?
Daniel Sanders: I’ve been too busy trying to shave latency off of our video to read all our lawyer's memos about what to say when somebody asks us about net neutrality.
