Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Netflix Will Grow to 128M Global Subscribers by 2022, Up 44%

Despite being locked out of China—the world's largest market—Netflix shows impressive foreign growth. But a new Russian law could spell trouble.

Page 1

Netflix is the world's largest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, and will only get bigger predicts London-based Digital TV Research Limited, which sees it reaching 128 million subscribers by 2022. That's a 44 percent increase over the company's 2016 subscriber numbers. While Netflix currently has more subscribers in the United States than the rest of the world, that will change by early 2018.

By 2022, North America and Western Europe combined will constitute 72 percent of all Netflix subscribers. That's down from 81 percent in 2016. Digital TV Research sees Asia Pacific subscribers nearly tripling from 2016 to over 10 million subscribers in 2022.

As Netflix grows internationally, it could find trouble in Russia. Russian law introduced in July 2017 dictates that foreign companies can only hold 20 percent equity in a digital platform. Look for a legal hassle to flare up, warns Digital TV Research.

Netflix is currently available in 190 countries. It expanded to 130 new countries in a massive rollout in January 2016. Those 130 countries combined will have 14 million subscribers by 2022, for 11 percent of all subscribers.

Revenue will grow from $8.3 billion in 2016 to $14.9 billion in 2022, Digital TV Research foresees, with 90 percent of that coming from the SVOD's 60 early countries. The U.S. will contribute 48 percent of Netflix's 2022 subscription revenues. By then, Netflix will pay $8.5 billion for content.

Netflix has been able to achieve this remarkable growth without access to China, the world's largest country, a fact Simon Murray, Digital TV Research's principal analyst calls "impressive."

Page 1