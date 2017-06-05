Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: Is Live Linear About to Explode?

Streaming Media's Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen and Major League Baseball Advanced Media's Joe Inzerillo discuss the rapid rise of live linear and the changing dynamics of the OTT market.

In this clip from Joe Inzerillo's Streaming Media East 2017 keynote, Inzerillo and Streaming Media editor-in-chief discuss the emergence of live linear channels as a driving force in the OTT market, and what that reveals about the evolution of the market.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Eric: The story of the last year in live is this, not quite an explosion yet but certainly there's new Live Linear services popping up all over the place. What do you see is the demand for Live Linear and where do you think it's headed? How does it have to packaged to be successful?

Joe: Live Linear is certainly important, still, to the industry. We power PlayStation Vue with Sony, so we've had a lot of experience in Live Linear for quite a bit of time ourselves. Live's hard. There's a lot of things that happen in live that don't necessarily happen in VOD. I think the industry is now starting to become a little bit more comfortable with the fact, yes, you can do this and you can make it work, you can provide very high quality. I think as far as what it means, content ... It's easy in an SVOD world to understand what the value proposition is. One could make the argument that an OTT service has a lot more flexibility in getting content to users than an SVOD notion. Big catalogs, watch whatever you want, binge watch seasons of things.

It's a very different consumption paradigm that what we had before. But Linear evolved for reasons, as well, not just technological but the way that it proliferated, I think, is one of those things that there is still a value proposition to that. People do still like Linear. Sometimes they just wanna turn on a favorite channel and just soak in what's there. I think the industry is not reacting and you're seeing these virtual MPDs, you're seeing more Linear out there. I think in our world, it's not one or the other. It's the plurality.

Eric: Right.

Joe: The content offering is just gonna get fuller and fuller and fuller. Sometimes it'll be live events, sometimes it'll be Live Linear, sometimes it'll be VOD, sometimes it'll be archived, time delay. Anything that you can think about is a consumption model we wanna empower for our fans and our customers so that they can understand that when they come to this service, they get what they want, when they want it, where they want it.

