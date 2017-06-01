Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Plex Announces Live Local TV Service for Plex Pass Subscribers

Expanding beyond its media server beginnings, Plex wants to be a fully-featured cord cutting solution. The company also improved its DVR feature.

Plex Pass subscribers can now tune in and record live local stations, the media organizing and streaming service announced today. Currently in beta, live TV service works with Plex iOS and Android TV apps, and requires the use of an antenna and digital TV tuner. Scroll down for the company's list of compatible tuners by device. A Plex Pass subscription costs $4.99 per month, $39.99 per year, or $119.99 for a lifetime. There's no extra fee for the live TV service.

"Today, we’re rolling out support for Live TV! And we’re doing it in a truly Plexy way," a company blog post says. "It’s built right in to the Media Server, so you’ll be able to stream live (starting with our Android TV and iOS apps, with more to come) anywhere in the world through the power of Plex!"

The company will extend support to Android mobile devices and Apple TV within the month, Variety reports.

Plex also announced improvements to its DVR, letting subscribers search through the program guide and manage recordings from the Android TV and iOS Plex apps, rather than setting timers only through the Plex site. The DVR can handle overlapping recordings on the same channel, and viewers can watch both live and recorded programs at the same time.

The live streaming complements Plex's existing features which let subscribers access personal video, music, and photo libraries on remote devices.

The Plex Live TV interface

Currently supported tuners for Plex Live TV

