Interview: Varto Keshishian, Varto Technologies

Varto Technologies' Varto Keshishian and Streaming Media's Tim Siglin discuss Varto Technologies' history as a NewTek integrator and the current breadth of their offerings across the streaming and online video landscape.

Tim: Welcome back to Streaming Media East 2017. I'm Tim Siglin, Contributing Editor with Streaming Media Magazine and Media Strategy Principal at Reel Solver Inc.

I have with me Varto Keshishian. Varto, go ahead and introduce yourself to the audience, and then we'll talk about what you do.

Varto: Absolutely. My name is Varto Keshishian. I'm the owner of Varto Technologies. We're located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. We are integrated resellers and we sell video production products and live streaming products.

Tim: If I understand correctly, you either worked at NewTek or have had a long history with NewTek?

Varto: Yes, I am one of the oldest elite partner of NewTek. One of the early, since 1990s - 98-97 - and we started with the Amiga VideoToaster from the old days.

Tim: Absolutely. I remember that very well. In fact, we used the VideoToaster, then we used Snappy, which I think was a product from one of the spin-outs. And then the TriCaster came along and we began to use that.

So what do you find interesting about the streaming space, because obviously TriCaster is focused on both live production as well as streaming. What interests you about the streaming world these days?

Varto: The streaming is to be able to get out the information instantly and immediately to the viewers. As well, to be able to utilize old, different kind of devices to be able to send out on location whatever you want via any video device or cell phone, to be able to stream out to the masses and get your message across.

Tim: And I think that was, sort of, Tim's early vision and that vision has been carried forward by Andrew Frost and the team there as we've gone forward.

NDI - the new interface for transmitting over IP. Is that popular with your customers?

Varto: It is very, very popular. NDI is spreading very, very fast. NDI technology in their devices to be able to interact with the NewTek TriCaster and other devices which NewTek came up with.

Tim: For you from a distributor standpoint, what market verticals do you work in primarily? We have sports, we have houses of worship, we have enterprise. What area do you see most interest in?

Varto: Like I said, we are integrator, and we work with all of the above. We work with the broadcasters, house of worship, sports, colleges, universities, and we sell many of the products. As Varto Technologies, it's not only NewTek product we sell; we are an authorized reseller for many such as JVC, Sony, Blackmagic, Wowza--everything video-related in streaming.

Tim: So you do everything from the camera through to the mixer and then stream out to the world.

Varto: That's correct. And we integrate in design TV studios from lighting, from cameras, tripod, switcher. Every device connected to that particular studio will be able to integrate and provide the customer a turnkey system which they will be able to utilize in their production studio.

Tim: Excellent. Varto, thank you very much for your time. Again, Tim Siglin, Contributing Editor with Streaming Media Magazine.

