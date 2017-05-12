Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

ComScore Debuts OTT Measurement Service for Streamed Content

The mystery of what we're all streaming on our set-top boxes and connected TVs is about to be revealed—for ComScore subscribers only.

Page 1

While the viewing of streamed content has taken off, measurement of that viewing has lagged, even for the top services. Measurement specialist ComScore provides some needed relief with the addition of OTT Intelligence to its Total Home Panel.

ComScore's Total Home Panel measures cross-platform media use for over 12,500 households and 150,000 devices. OTT Intelligence reporting is available by subscription, and measures over-the-top video streaming from free and subscription services over set-top boxes, sticks, connected TVs, and game consoles.

The service is able to measure dozens of online services and sites, ComScore says, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube. Subscribers will be able to view measurements including household reach, audience size, and viewer demographics. They can also segment results to see data only for cord-cutters or cord-nevers, or households with cable or satellite subscriptions.

“With very limited insight into viewing behavior across providers, the OTT market has largely been a black box,” says Mike Rich, ComScore's vice president of emerging products. “As more TV viewers look beyond traditional content sources, it’s more important than ever for networks, content producers, device manufacturers, and others in the ecosystem to understand this growing segment of cross-platform viewing.”

ComScore's last streaming advance came in February, when it added the ability to measure YouTube viewing on mobile devices.

Page 1