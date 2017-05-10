Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

PBS Kids Intros Streaming Video Stick With an Offline Option

It's shaped like a race car and it comes with a kid-friendly remote. How cute is that? It also doesn't need Wi-Fi to entertain young viewers.

In a sign of the times, even toddlers have their own set-top device now. PBS Kids announced the release of PBS Kids Plug & Play, a $49.99 streaming stick that's shaped like a li'l racecar. Meant to provide on-the-go entertainment, the stick plugs into an HDMI slot on any TV and includes pre-loaded content so it can work even without Wi-Fi. Pre-loaded options include sing-along songs and games. The included games are Rail Riders (where kids hunt for special cargo and treasures), Sound Box (where they can experiment with music and sounds), and Road Trip Adventure (which teaches shapes and colors).

When the stick is connected to Wi-Fi, the options expand greatly. Then, kids can access 100 hours of PBS Kids video on-demand, as well as the network's live stream. All content is subscription-free. PBS Kids plans to add new content regularly.

"PBS Kids Plug & Play furthers PBS Kids' mission of providing high-quality, educational content for children anytime, anywhere, turning any TV into an interactive and fun learning resource," says Dawn Ciccone, vice president of brand licensing for PBS.

The stick comes with a matching remote designed for tiny hands and an HDMI extension cord. It was created in partnership with Ematic, which has a history in making tech products for kids. The PBS Kids Plus & Play is available now on Walmart.com, and will be sold in Walmart stores by May 24th.

