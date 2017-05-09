Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

In it's First NewFront, Entrepreneur Makes a Pitch—or Several

Entrepreneur plans to launch 37 new video series in the year ahead. Several of its stars took the stage to pitch their projects to Madison Avenue.

What happens when ambitious deal-makers get a chance to deliver their best pitches to scores of members of New York City's advertising community? That would be Entrepreneur Media's first-ever newfront, held earlier today. While some newfronts highlight a game-changing vision for the year ahead, Entrepreneur was all about closing the deal.

Entrepreneur will launch 37 new video series in 2017, said editorial director Dan Bova. The site chose several of its video creators to take the stage and introduce their series. For example, Mario Armstrong introduced The Never Settle Show, a live online series recorded in front of a studio audience. While the show is ostensibly about entrepreneurs, it seems to exist only to show off products from brand partners. Attendees also heard about Mr. Kate—Office Goals, a show where real-life spouses Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr redesign offices using products from brand partners. Their high-energy delivery could appeal to the heavily caffeinated.

Other upcoming series include Elevator Pitch (entrepreneurs have 60-seconds to give their best pitch in an elevator), Business and Burgers (which combines small business advice with large gooey sandwiches), and Spartan Up (the founder of the Spartan Race talks to business leaders). All the shows are open for business integrations.

"Our audience is hungry for information and inspiration," Bova said, adding that the site gets 14 million monthly unique visitors, has 11.7 million social followers, and is a brand-safe environment. And its video partners are hungry for brand sponsorships.

Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr

