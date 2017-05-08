Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

68% Say Social Networks Most Important for Video Advertising

According to a survey from Trusted Media Brands, social networks rule for ROI and engagement, but fail to provide strong measurement and reporting.

Page 1

As New York City's NewFront Season continues, Trusted Media Brands Inc. (the company formerly known as Reader's Digest) has a figure for ad buyers to consider: According to a study TMBI released today, 68 percent of agency and client-side marketers believe social networks (such as Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter) are the most important partners when running online video ad campaigns. That's a sharp increase from the 56 percent who said so just one year before.

In the survey, 310 U.S.-based participants were asked to choose between social networks, video sharing sites (such as YouTube and Vevo), demand-side platforms (such as Videology and Tremor Video), premium sites (such as Hulu and broadcast or cable online properties), ad networks, online publishers (such as BuzzFeed and Vice), and multichannel networks (such as Maker Studios and Awesomeness TV).

Participants see social networks as providing strong engagement, return on investment (ROI), and customer service for their video campaigns. This wasn't a clean sweep, however, as those surveyed see video sharing sites as offering the best measurement and reporting. That's crucial, the study notes, as 36 percent of those planning an online video pre-roll campaign see measurement and reporting as a top priority. The next most important concerns are engagement (34 percent) and viewability (33 percent).

This year, advertisers will spend 28 percent of their budgets on online video, up 3 percent from last year.

The survey, "Social Cracks the Digital Video Code," was conducted in April 2017 by Advertiser Perceptions, which questioned agency and client-side marketing professionals. Download the full survey for free (registration required).

Page 1