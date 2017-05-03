Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Comprehensive tips for transitioning from QAM to IP video

Increasing the competitive edge for pay-TV operators with value-added IP video services

By adding new IP video services, such as live linear TV, Video on Demand and network DVR, cable operators can tap the market potential provided by the growing number of consumers that are cord-cutters, cord-nevers and cord-shavers. IP video delivery also allows providers to offer a smaller bundle of channels at a low price with viewing on any device. Recent research from Digitalsmiths found that cord-shavers want more choices, fewer channels and skinnier bundles. Operators need solutions and partners that are committed to making that a seamless process.

Key to the equation includes reducing the complexity of adding new technologies to an operator’s service platform and lowering the capital cost for deploying new value-added consumer services. With fierce competition from non-traditional market players, operators need access to sustainable models for deploying premium content to content-savvy consumers.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Delivering IP video can be complex, expensive and difficult to manage. Typically, a cable operator would need to partner with multiple vendors for video encoding and storage, content delivery, content protection and an end user client. Operators can benefit significantly from technology partners that can help simplify the process. Highly desirable for ease of deployment is an end-to-end, pre-integrated platform that would enable cable operators to deliver more functionality at a faster time to market and at a fraction of the price.

A major challenge for many operators has been launching content protection and keeping up with new demands for acquiring desirable content. In today’s fast-paced digital TV world, security requirements and acquiring digital rights are constantly changing. Over the years, operators have made the leap from analog to digital, followed by a transition from SD to HD and now UHD/4K. As the quality of the video content has gone up, the security requirements have also increased.

With IP, in particular, operators must deliver content to a multitude of devices including set-top boxes, tablets, smart phones and laptops. In creating an end-to-end solution for IP video delivery, partnering with an experienced content protection provider is increasingly critical to ensuring cable operators can gain rights for premium programming and securely deliver that content across multiple devices.

Streamlined transition to IP content including multi-DRM protection

Evolution Digital is streamlining the transition to all-IP for cable operators, providing the tools and resources to offer both QAM linear and IP content through one platform and an integrated user guide. Evolution Digital’s eVUE-TV™ solution features pre-integrated content security from Conax, the leading contention protection provider for multi-DRM.

eVUE-TV enables cable operators to deliver IP VOD content, as well as IP linear channels, network DVR and catch-up TV functionalities, to any connected screen. As a fully-managed service, eVUE-TV is the most cost-effective method for operators to deliver the type of viewing experience demanded by today’s savvy audience

eVUE-TV is available as a cloud service or on-premises platform installed in a cable operator head end. By taking care of the complex issues typically facing operators, including content ingest and life cycle management, billing integration and platform usage reporting and metrics, eVUE-TV enables smooth IP migration for operators.

At the heart of eVUE-TV is Conax’ multi-DRM solution; built on a highly flexible security architecture that ensures unified protection across all screens, networks and user cases.

Unique advantages of Conax multi-DRM

Tapping a holistic approach to content security, Conax provides support for Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady and Apple FairPlay Streaming, along with a next-generation Conax Connected Access IPTV security client that combines CA/IPTV/DRM functionality. By supporting multiple DRMs, Conax’ solution guarantees that cable operators delivering IPTV services via eVUE-TV can reach viewers on any connected device type. Conax’ Contego unified security back-end is integrated with the eVUE-TV platform in both operating models, and is hosted in the cloud for reduced CAPEX.

Additionally, Conax has integrated an end-to-end secure watermarking architecture within eVUE-TV, combining NexGuard forensic watermarking technology and anti-piracy services. This equips operators to meet the comprehensive MovieLabs Enhanced Content protection requirements for 4K/UHD and increase their monetization.

Recap: Value-added eVUE-TV platform for streamlining IP delivery

Previously, cable operators were limited by the types of services and functionality that they could feasibly deliver. Beyond that, STB platforms with a smart card were required to enable highly secured delivery of linear TV.

By partnering on eVUE-TV, Evolution Digital and Conax have provided a new world of opportunities for cable operators enabling seamless delivery of live-TV, VOD, catch-up TV and nDVR content to subscribers anytime, anywhere and on any device. Using the complete, pre-integrated and high-security solution, operators can easily migrate to IP, reduce hardware costs and speed up the launch of new services and features, as there is no longer the need for a smart card STB system for content protection purposes.

The eVUE-TV platform was first launched in June 2016 and has successfully been deployed by over a dozen Tier 2 and Tier 3 operators in the United States. With comprehensive content protection security at its core, the platform is helping to increase revenue streams for cable operators as they address the need for slimmer bundles and more premium content on every screen.

To learn more about Evolution Digital’s eVUE-TV platform, visit https://evolutiondigital.com/evue-tv/ and content security advisor Conax at www.conax.com.

