Video: Can Today's Digital Watermarking Systems Protect Your Live Content?

Irdeto's Lawrence Low discusses the state of the art for digital watermarking, and how it can help address illegal distribution and consumption of live online content.

In this excerpt from a panel discussion of digital watermarking for copyrighted online content at Streaming Media West, Irdeto's Lawrence Low explains the current state of digital watermarking, how it works, and how it can improve security for live video.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Lawrence Low: We're really at the beginning of realizing the potential of digital watermarking, whether it's forensic marking or whether it's distribution marking. If we can make the insertion of watermarking simple and painless, and the payload that we recover useful, then the more ecosystems, the more platforms where we can embed the watermark, safeguard privacy, all these other issues that are associated with watermarking, the information that the distributors, the content owners, and the other participants in the value chain can derive from that. And then improve security in the ecosystem as well as provide other signaling in terms of how that content is being consumed. So I think, yeah, we're really just touching the surface of what the potential for digital watermarking is.

The solutions that we have are able to embed the watermarking through the conditional access systems that we protect as well as in the DRM systems for OTT delivery. Combined with our marketing service, we are able to provide that, again, 360 degree view of what happens to that content through that distribution cycle. When illegal consumption takes place and emerges in a livestream, and it's being protected by our conditional access system, there's some actions that we can take there. If it comes from and OTT system and there's enough information that resolves back to a subscribers, there's some pretty direct actions that you can take in that context. I think the value in understanding what sort of piracy impact from different distributors is another key value that we are able to provide with our monitoring and business intelligence services.

So again, these are the building blocks for how we can inform what's happening in the marketplace and in other ecosystems where we can embed detailed forensics on how the circumvention occurred, that provides that feedback where we can us that to, again, bring you the security in those ecosystems.

