Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Ericsson Debuts MediaFirst Management Controller at NAB

With the release of this and MediaFirst Encoding Live 8.1, the company creates an agile, software-based way for operators to manage encoding and streaming.

Page 1

Communications giant Ericsson has a new management tool for its media customers, and the key word is flexibility. Called the MediaFirst Management Controller, it provides one central access point for the company's line of MediaFirst encoding and streaming services, including Encoding Live, On Demand, Packaging, and Stream Processing. It's meant for customers who are transitioning to a software-based workflow.

Besides better management of existing services, the controller should help operators meet consumer demand for new services in areas like ultra-high definition (UHD) video, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). The controller users a flexible microservices architecture which will help operators go to market sooner with customized offerings.

At the same time, Ericsson has announced MediaFirst Encoding Live 8.1, which also offers central management and a microservices architecture. Features include dynamic licensing, improved transcoding speeds, and integral failover.

"Management Controller and Encoding Live 8.1 are pivotal enhancements to MediaFirst Video Processing, the media industry's most complete video processing solution," says Elisabetta Romano, vice president and head of media solutions for Ericsson. "With these launches, Ericsson simplifies operations for content owners, broadcasters, and service providers by enabling the move to complete virtualization across the media processing delivery chain."

Ericsson will show its new releases in its NAB booth on the upper floor of South Hall.

Page 1