Ads on Vimeo? VHX OTT Platform Now Allows Ad-Supported Tiers
VHX gains a variety of useful features, including the ability to show ads from Google DoubleClick for Publishers and SDKs for creating custom apps.
Is video-sharing site Vimeo finally getting ads? Not exactly. While Vimeo's on-demand library remains ad-free, its over-the-top (OTT) platform VHX now lets content owners create ad-supported options for their customers. Many streaming services view ad-supported plans as a first step in getting customers to sign on for premium plans, notes Jamie Wilkinson, general manager of the OTT Services group at Vimeo.
VHX clients can pull ads from Google DoubleClick for Publishers, the only ad platform supported so far. There's no option for providers to sell their own ads.
Besides ad support, VHX gains software development kits (SDKs) that let providers create custom apps for browsers, iOS devises, and Android devices. The existing subscription APIs now work on iOS, Android, and Roku, so viewers can create paid accounts on more platforms.
VHX is also improving its security with this release, now fully supporting Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady, and Apple Fairplay. Uploading content should be easier thanks to a new automated bulk video ingestion system.
“Vimeo.com remains ad-free but we are excited to now offer advertising monetization for partner owned and operated sites and apps," says Wilkinson. Vimeo acquired VHX in May 2016, when Wilkinson, VHX's co-founder and CEO, joined the company. VHX added in-app subscriptions later that month.
