Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Ramp and MovingImage Team Up to Improve Corporate Intranet Video

With companies streaming more live and on-demand video internally, network strain is putting a crimp on quality. Two enterprise leaders offer a solution.

Page 1

Two enterprise video specialists—Ramp and MovingImage—are partnering to improve video quality on corporate intranets and remove bottlenecks.

The combined solution takes the best features from each company and pairs them together. Ramp is contributing the multicasting and caching abilities of its AltitudeCDN product, with the purpose of reducing the redundant video traffic that occurs when thousands of employees request the same video file. MovingImage is contributing the security and compliance features from VideoManager Pro, its software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise video platform.

Together, these improvements will reduce the bandwidth consumption on corporate intranets by 90 percent or more, the two companies promise, leading to greatly improved video streaming quality.

As proof of the need for bandwidth-reducing solution, Ramp and MovingImage point to 2017 data from Wainhouse Research, which says 25 percent of companies use live video weekly, while 45 percent of viewers watch live video weekly. Companies are increasingly turning to video to reduce travel costs and improve employee engagement.

“The increase in demand for superior video technology for employee communication has put a tremendous amount of pressure on corporate IT departments to improve network traffic performance and eliminate bandwidth bottlenecks," says Tom Racca, Ramp's CEO. "By integrating Ramp technology with VideoManager Pro from MovingImage, customers will receive unparalleled streaming of live and recorded content across the enterprise."

Page 1