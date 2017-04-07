Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

YouTube Sets Limits on Which Partner Channels Can Show Ads

Channels in the YouTube Partner Program now need 10,000 lifetime views to qualify for ads, and must be reviewed for policy compliance.

Doing all it can to stop an advertiser exodus and convince brands that they're safe on its platform, YouTube announced changes to which channels in the YouTube Partner Program can show and profit from ads. Under rules announced yesterday, partner channels need to accumulate 10,000 lifetime views to quality for ads, YouTube says

"This new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel. It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies," wrote Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management for YouTube, in a blog post.

Because automation isn't enough to weed out harmful channels, YouTube will implement a review process in a few weeks where a human will verify that channels with qualifying views are consistent with the company's ad policies. YouTube has learned that it can't trust flagging problem channels to its community.

YouTube's troubles began in February when The Times of London reported that ads for major brands were appearing on videos from hate sites. That led to over 250 advertisers—including Walmart, Starbucks, Pepsi, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Dish, Verizon, and AT&T—boycotting the site.

So far, reaction from the industry has been optimistic. “Once the dust settles, these changes should be very positive for original content creators, who are further incentivized to leverage YouTube for their creative endeavors," says Andrew Marshall, director of product marketing at Cedexis. "More diverse content, in addition to the obvious quality control aspect, will help advertisers target customers more effectively and determine their ad spend ROI. This is a nice first step by YouTube.”

